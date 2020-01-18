Coaxial Power Connectors Market To 2027 Latest Innovations, Drivers And Industry Key Events

Power connectors are meant for the joining of the two or more circuits or electronic devices. Generally, a connector is used where a necessity for the disconnection of circuit is required such as power inputs, peripheral connections or boards which needs to be replaced. Power connectors act as the bridge between a device and its power source. Power connectors are the electronic devices that allows an electrical current to pass through it for the exclusive purpose of providing power to a device and not the data transfer. Coaxial power connectors can carry either direct current or alternating current.

Coaxial Power Connectors Market – Competitive Landscape

TE Connectivity

TE connectivity is one of the leading technology company. For over 75 years, the company has worked with world leaders and market-changing entrepreneurs, solving complex challenges and offering solutions through advanced sensing and integrated connector technologies. The company offers wide range of products such as antennas, Cable assemblies, coaxial power connectors, relays, sensors, connectors, fiber optics, etc. The company serves in more than 140 countries and has around 140 patents.

Amphenol Corporation

Amphenol Corporation is one of the largest manufacturers of interconnect products in the world. The company designs and manufactures electronic, electrical and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat ribbon cable. The company serves various industries such as IT and telecommunication, automotive, consumer electronics, military & aerospace and others. The company operates in more than 100 locations across the globe.

Switchcraft Inc.

Founded in 1946, Switchcraft Inc. is headquartered at Chicago USA. The company manufactures jacks, switches, and plugs. The company is a major supplier of the harsh environment connectivity devices. The company markets products both domestically and internationally through a network of manufacturers’ representatives and independent distributors. The company’s product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, telecom products, audio jacks and plugs, audio connectors, industrial switches and others.

Belden Inc.

Belden Inc. is one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of the signal transmission solutions. The company’s transmission solutions includes data cables, connectors, I/O modules, and network equipment. The company’s global brands includes Hirschmann, Tofino Security, GarrettCom, and Lumberg Automation.

Coaxial Power Connectors Market – Dynamics

Increasing application in entertainment industry to Sustain the Growth of Coaxial Power Connectors Market

The increasing application of coaxial power connectors in the entertainment industry has boosted the growth of the coaxial power connectors. Also, the need to extend the power supply for the future use has contributed to the growth of the coaxial power connectors. The low cost of the coaxial power connectors has equally contributed towards the growth of the coaxial power connectors. The increasing adoption of coaxial power connectors in automotive and military applications have future opportunities for coaxial power connectors market

