Cocoa Distillate Market Find New Opportunities And Log A Healthy Cagr During The Report’s Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Distillates are flavoring compounds produce through the process of distillation of a source ingredients. The distillates are liquid ingredients which are more concentrated and has a stronger flavor than that of a natural source. Distillation being a cold process method, the flavored ingredients produced are all natural. These natural flavors are perfect for any type of application where natural and organic flavors are desired. The cocoa distillate is used in order to make flavored dairy drinks, chocolate drinks, add flavor to soda and other beverage products. It is used as an ingredient in the frozen dessert industry, in the production of yogurt, gelato and sorbet. It is also used for the production of flavored liquor and is used in the making of various cocktails. The food & beverage and food service industry is expected to increase the demand for cocoa distillates. Increase in knowledge of various health benefits of cocoa distillates is expected to boost the market.

The cocoa distillate is available in a liquid, concentrated form after distillation, enhancing the effects of cocoa. Various health benefits of cocoa are expected to drive the market for cocoa distillates. Cocoa is known as natural antidepressants, as it helps in good mood regulation and can raise happiness level. It contains a healthy amount of caffeine and contains magnesium as well. Caffeine helps in boosting energy level, fight fatigue, and naturally keeps the body energized. Magnesium is known to protect from osteoporosis, type II diabetes, high blood pressure. Cocoa is a flavanol which has properties of anti-oxidant and anti-inflammation.

It is known to help the heart and cardiovascular system as it protects the body against cardiovascular diseases, lowers the risk of stroke, help in reduction of bad cholesterol and improves blood circulation. It also improves cognitive function and memory and could possibly prevent age-related cognitive impairment and dementia. After consumption of cocoa distillates, the flavanol present in it is converted to probiotic which promotes healthy digestion. It is useful for teeth protection as few compounds have antibacterial property, fight against plaque and prevent tooth decay. It also promotes weight loss.

The key players operating in cocoa distillate are A.M. Todd Group Inc., Kerry Inc., Centrome Inc. (Advanced Biotech), Frutarom Industries Inc., Vigon Internatonal Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Jean Gazignaire S.A.S., Bodega Mascaro, Mondelez Europe Service GMBH, Moore Ingredients Ltd., International Flavours & Fragances Inc.

Cocoa distillate’s health benefits are more effective when consumed raw or added to smoothies, shakes, to various recipes of oats and other. Consumption of cocoa distillate with processed sugar and other processed food products will negate the effects of cocoa distillate. Manufacturers are expected to come up with products which use raw cocoa distillates in production. The manufacturers have the opportunity to use cocoa distillate in various food supplements such as nutritional shake or drink mix. The cocoa distillate is available in concentrated liquid form which makes it easy for use in the foodservice industry. Cocoa distillate promotes weight loss so its consumption is expected to increase for weight loss diet. The demand for organic cocoa distillate is expected to rise with an increase in awareness of its positive impacts on the body.

North America and Europe are expected to grow as a global leader for the cocoa distillate market and are expected to possess a maximum share in terms of value over the forecast period. Consumers in these regions are health conscious are demanding more organic and natural ingredients. The Asia Pacific is expected to have a progressive market as there is an increase in knowledge and awareness regarding food safety. Thus globally the market for cocoa distillate is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

