Collimating Lens Market Research Methodology & Rapid Growth Till 2027

Collimating lens is a type of optical lens that required to convert divergent beams of radiation such as light into a parallel beam. The light can be collimated with high frequency just by selecting the appropriate properties of the lens and focal distance. A collimating lens system is generally comprise of a tube with one or more lenses. These lenses are possible to fix to any optical system via fiber connection or directly to the system for the acceptance or transmission of parallel beams of light.

Collimating lenses are mainly suitable for display measurement, which includes white point adjustment, flicker, response time gamma, and color analysis etc. The optics are designed in such a way that alignment of the measurement spot can be optimized with stable measurement data and high repeatability as a result. This all contributes to the development and production of high-quality displays. These lenses are also required in the measurement of light, particularly when measuring diffuse surfaces of light sources such as OLED panels. Furthermore, in production process management, where transmission data of translucent materials is important, in such application, a collimating lenses are useful for an analysis.

Collimating Lens Market – Competitive Landscape

LightPath Technologies, Inc

Founded in 1985, LightPath Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company’s products and technologies are designed for applications such as automotive LiDAR, aerospace, automotive sensor, datacom, commercial, medical instrumentation, government, industrial instrumentation, firefighting, life sciences, military, research & development, and sensor (visible and infrared). LightPath Technologies produces a wide range of products designed to collect light from a fiber optic cable and produce a collimated beam.

Ocean Optics, Inc.

Incorporated in 1992, Tristan Technologies is based in Largo, FL, U.S. The company is operate as a subsidiary of Halma plc. Ocean Optics, Inc. specializes in designing and manufacturing of collimating lenses which are largely used in measurement techniques such as absorbance, irradiance, fluorescence, and pH sensing technique.

Ingeneric GmbH

Incorporated in 2001, Ingeneric GmbH is located in Aachen, Germany. Ingeneric GmbH develops and mounts optical systems like homogenizers, collimation modules, and fiber couplers. Thus the company is known as a one of the leading suppliers of beam shaping optics for semiconductor lasers. In order to offer the best solution for industrial application the company provides a broad spectrum of fast-axis collimation optics. Years of development allow the company to offer optimized non cylindrical lenses for various applications.

Trioptics GmbH

Founded in 1991, TRIOPTICS GmbH is a company based in Germany. The company has global presence with headquarters in Germany. The company has strong global presence with its subsidiaries in Japan, China, France, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA and distributors in Russia, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Israel, and UK. The company mainly focused on optical measurement and manufacturing technology for lenses, camera modules, and lens systems.

Avantes BV

Avantes BV possesses an experience of over 25 years and occupies a position as a leading innovator in the development of fiber-optic spectroscopy instruments and systems. Thus the Avantes BV is the innovative, trusted leader in high quality and customer oriented optical instruments and solutions. The company operated mainly through its two business segment namely OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and industrial & scientific. Avantes BV has headquarters is in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.

Auer Lighting GmbH

Auer Lighting GmbH is a part of Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC (ADLT). Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC formed in 1995 to be a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting materials. A collimator has the advantage to protect the light source from the surroundings when designed accordingly. One such optic that is made from Suprax glass by Auer Lighting is the LED collimator Bern, which provides a spot light with 12° beam angle.

Some of the key players operating in the global collimating lens market with significant developments include IPG Photonics Corporation, Optikos Corporation, The Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., and Thorlabs Inc.

