Colon Hydrotherapy Units Market : Products, services and brand portfolio of major industry players in the global industry

Colon hydrotherapy unit is a safe and completely natural procedure of gentle rinsing of the colon with purified warm water, to remove encrusted fecal matter, gas and mucus, using no chemicals or drugs. In the procedure, water is gently infused into the colon via the rectum, using no drugs. Colon hydrotherapy cleanses the colon, removes stagnant fecal material from colon walls, solves intestine problems, preventing the buildup of bacterial toxins in the ports and lymphatic system, and reduces load on the liver, besides removing toxic waste. With advancement in technology, therapists use hygienic closed systems, with clean, filtered water to cleanse the colon quickly and easily, with no fuss, no mess or smell, making modern colon hydrotherapy safer. However, essence of the therapy has remained the same – a gentle wash out of the colon or large intestine, using warm water to remove waste matter, rehydrate, and exercise the bowel.

Increase in prevalence of colon cancer and improved diagnostic techniques, such as closed system colon hydrotherapy to cleanse the colon quickly and easily, are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the global colon hydrotherapy unit market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about technological advancements in diagnostic tools for colon hydrotherapy is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and changing lifestyle of people are the major causes of digestive disorders, including IBS, constipation, bloating, and wind. Being one of the most commonly occurring disorders, the demand for digestive disorder treatment is growing at a significant rate.

The global colon hydrotherapy unit market can be segmented based on product type, end–user, and region. Based on product type, the market has been classified into mobile colon hydrotherapy unit, and fixed colon hydrotherapy unit. In terms of end-user, the global colon hydrotherapy unit market has been divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to register a comparatively high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of gastric disorders. This is expected to create a large patient pool requiring colon hydrotherapy, leading to increase in the consumption of colon hydrotherapy unit across the globe during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can also be attributed to increasing government and private funding and rising preference among physicians and patients to perform colon hydrotherapy in a hospital-based environment.

In terms of region, the global colon hydrotherapy unit market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading market share in 2017, attributed to increase in presence of key companies in the U.S. and Canada, and rise in investment in health care. The region is anticipated to be the market leader during the forecast period, due to increase in awareness among the population about colon hydrotherapy and surge in investment by key players in R&D of technologically advanced colon hydrotherapy units. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, due to rise in geriatric population and increase in penetration of key companies along with their efficient distribution of the products in the region. Large base of geriatric population in developing countries, such as, China and Japan, is the key factor behind the high incidence of digestive disorders, including IBS, constipation, bloating, and wind in Asia Pacific, which in turn, is expected to propel the colon hydrotherapy unit market from 2018 to 2026.

Major players operating in the global colon hydrotherapy unit are Chattanooga USA, CleanColon Italy, CLEM prevention, Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corp., Transcom, Tecnolaser, Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology, Herrmann Apparatebau, and Humares, among others.

