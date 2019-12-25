Colophony Market Predicted to Grow at a Moderate Pace Through 2018 – 2026

Latest Report on the Colophony Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Colophony Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Colophony Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Colophony in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Colophony Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Colophony Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

key participants in the colophony supply chain to embrace new methods of collecting and processing colophony. On the other hand, many popular food franchises have raised concerns over the use of food additives such as glycerides, fat substitutes, glycerol ester of colophony, etc. in their food. These initiatives are backed by the increasing consumer demand for clean label food products and may hinder the growth of the colophony market in the food & beverage segment.

Global Colophony Market: Segmentation:

The global colophony market is segmented on the basis of grade, form and end user industry.

On the basis of grade, the colophony market is segmented into-

X (Pale Yellow)

WW (Slight Yellow)

WG (Yellow)

N (Deep Yellow)

M (Yellow Brown)

K (Yellow Red)

On the basis of form, the colophony market is segmented into-

Crystals/Chunks

Lumps

On the basis of end user industry, the colophony market is segmented into-

Adhesives

Printing inks

Food Processing

Rubber

Packaging

Construction

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Colophony Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global Colophony market identified across the value chain include include Punjab Rosin And Chemicals Works, Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.,Merck KGaA, Iberian Resins, Kantilal Brothers, Shree Resins and Midhills amongst others.

Global Colophony Market: Key Takeaways

In October 2018, the company Kraton Corporation, which is a manufacturer of synthetic rubber, has launched a technical program to develop a next generation rosin ester to achieve improved formulations in the adhesive production.

Opportunities for Colophony Market Participants:

Expansion in the packaging sector will help the growth of the colophony market as the demand for sustainable and bio-based material is projected to grow over the forecast period. Hence, key manufacturers in the colophony market have the opportunity to turn their focus on building a stronger presence in the bio-based packaging industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Colophony industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Colophony. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

