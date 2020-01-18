Composites Market will Likely Rise to US$101.88 Bn By 2025

Composites Market: Rising Demand for Light Weight Materials in Aerospace Industry

The demand for light-weight and strong composite materials has grown exponentially in automobiles, aerospace, and defense industries. As a result, the players of these industries are looking forward to invest substantially in research and development to acquire materials helps them to reduce the weight of their product without hampering the productivity of the equipment.

For instance, BMW’s i3 is the first mass produced car made from composite material. With this, the company has opened doors for various players of composites market to manufacture cost-efficient, light-weight, and fuel-efficient automobile components. As a result, the production of composite material has risen exponentially over the period of time.

Looking at the rising demand and potential that these composite materials offer to the players, Transparency Market Research did an in-depth study of the composite market and has prepared a report. The report offers a 360-degree analysis of the report that can help the players sustain in the global composites market.

From Plastic to Carbon Fiber Composites Market has come a Long Way

Dating back to 1500 B.C. when Egyptian and Mesopotamians used mixtures of mud and straw to build durable infrastructures, composites materials have a long history of application. Today, there are various products in the global composites market revolutionizing the world as we see it.

For example, Carbon fiber is the most common composite that is extensively used in various business verticals. Studies suggest that the material is 10 times stronger than steel and at least 20 times lighter. Be it sports equipment, or a sports car, all them are made from carbon fiber.

This displays the popularity of the composite materials. Moreover, techniques developed to combine two or more materials have also evolved. For instance, to manufacture a car body from carbon fiber, the sheets of the materials are placed in the mold and heated in an inert (Oxygen-free) atmosphere at temperature as high as 1800 degree Fahrenheit. So the furnaces have evolved with the development of technologies such as IoT and AI. With these technologies the temperature and pressure are carefully monitored to get the desired strength from the material.

These developments in various industries has also ignited the growth of global composites market with opportunities such as production of specialized equipment, molds, and sensors along with solutions based on IoT and machine learning.

In terms of revenue, the global composites market is expected to generate US$ 101877.3 Mn by the end of 2025. According to the analysis by the experts at Transparency Market Research, the market valued US$ 47315.6 Mn in 2016. This means that the market has an incremental opportunity of US$ 54561.7 Mn during the forecast period. Moreover, in terms of volume, the consumption of composite materials is expected to grow from 8198.6 kilo tons in 2016 to 17061.1 kilo tons by the end of 2025. This implies that more customers are getting aware of the advantages of the composite materials and are opting them as replacement of traditional materials.

Airplanes to Fly with Strength of Carbon Fiber

Owing to the benefits such as exceptional tensile strength, fatigue resistance, better modulus, carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRPs) are one of the most trending products of global composites market. Due to its superior performance under extreme conditions, the CFRP has extensive application in aircraft and its component manufacturing. The industry is adopting these composites materials to cater to the demand for light weight and reduced fuel consumption of the aircraft.

Owing to the high demand in aircraft manufacturing sector the CFRPs are the top revenue generators for the players of global composites market. Figuratively, the segment is expected to generate revenue of US$ 10276.2 Mn by the end of 2025 providing evident growth opportunities to the players.

Automotive & Transportation to Make Hefty Use of Composite Materials

Owing to the factors such as weight to strength advantage and reusability, the composites materials have extensive applications in automotive and transportation segment. Due to the vast use of composite materials, the segment is expected to lead all the other categories of global composites market. The dominance of the segment is also the result of application of innovative composite materials in automobile production owing to the fact that they can improve the fuel economy of a vehicle.

In several studies it was found that by reducing the weight of the vehicle by 10% can improve the economy by 8%. Businesses are replacing traditional cast iron and steel components with lightweight materials such as glass fiber polymer can directly improve the efficiency of the vehicle by 50%. As a result various players are adopting the composites materials in their vehicles which is further boosting the growth of segment in global composites market in the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Though the report showcases trends that are driving the market, there are some restraints that might hinder the growth of market to a certain extent. One of the restraints is mentioned below:

High Cost of Composites Materials to Hamper the Growth of the Market

Owing to high cycle time required to manufacture the composite materials the resources required for manufacturing get highly expensive. Moreover, high price of carbon and glass fibers which are the basic raw materials for the manufacturing of the composite materials also gets elevated. This high cost involved in the manufacturing of the materials is expected to hamper the growth of global composites market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. However, various automotive OEMs in coordination with composite material manufacturers are focusing on developing new techniques and technologies that can produce the composite materials in a faster method, this is eventually expected to trim down the cost involved in the production of composite materials and further support the market to maintain its growth during the forecast period.

Teijin Limited Holds Top Spot in Advanced Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Manufacturing

Teijin Limited has developed thermoplastic carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) technology, which can shorten the molding time significantly. Additionally, the company participated in a development project led by NEDO*1, helping to establish a revolutionary carbon fiber production process that increases productivity and reduces CO2 emissions to half. This allowed the company to attract more customers which in result helped it to enhance its profit margin. As a result, Teijin is currently the leading organization of advanced carbon fiber reinforced polymer in global composites market.

Collaborations allow Effective Use of Resources

In 2016, Toray signed a comprehensive long-term agreement with Boeing to supply carbon fiber TORAYCA prepare for the manufacture of the new aircraft, Boeing 777X. The company has also extended the existing supply agreement for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The long-term supply agreements signify the first phase of a planned investment of ¥ 100 Bn, as Toray aims to expand its business of carbon fiber composite materials in the U.S