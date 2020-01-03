Compressor Oil Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019 – 2027|British Petroleum (BP) PLC , Chevron Corporation , Exxonmobil Corporation , Fuchs Group , Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Compressor oil are the lubricants used in various type of compressors. These oils are formulated from highly refined paraffinic base oils and additives. Compressor oils have thermal stability and oxidation resistance which help in smooth running of the compressor system. These oils lubricate, cool or seal the components of the compressor system. Compressor oil provide wear protection, rust resistance, corrosion resistance, rapid water separation and foam control to the compressors. Usage of compressor oil can differ on the basis of compressor type such as gas compressor and air compressor. Different types of compressor oils like synthetic oil, mineral oil, etc. can be used for various application. Industries such as general manufacturing, oil & gas, mining etc. have extensive usage of compressor oil.

The growing automation in various industries and increasing demand for high quality compressor oil will drive the demand growth for the compressor oil market. Additionally, increasing requirement for energy saving and reduction in operating cost of compressor system for industries such as oil & gas, general manufacturing etc. will further imply in the demand growth for the compressor oil market. Predominantly, increasing demand for oil free compressor and upsurge in the prices of synthetic oil, may hamper the growth for the compressor oil market. However, development of zinc-free compressor oil will create opportunities for the compressor oil market.

The “Compressor Oil Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the compressor oil market with detailed market segmentation by compressor type, application, base oil, end use industry and region. The compressor oil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading compressor oil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The compressor oil market is segmented on the basis of compressor type, application, base oil, end use industry. On the basis of compressor type, the compressor oil market is segmented into, dynamic compressor, positive displacement compressor. On the basis of application, the compressor oil market is segmented into, gas compressor, air compressor. On the basis of base oil, the compressor oil market is segmented into, synthetic oil, mineral oil, semi-synthetic oil, bio-based oil. On the basis of end use industry, the compressor oil market is segmented into, general manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, mining, chemical & petrochemical, power generation, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the compressor oil market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Compressor oil market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the compressor oil market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the compressor oil market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the compressor oil market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from compressor oil market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for compressor oil in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the compressor oil market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the compressor oil market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– British Petroleum (BP) PLC

– Chevron Corporation

– Exxonmobil Corporation

– Fuchs Group

– Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

– Lukoil

– Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

– Royal Dutch Shell PLC

– Sinopec Limited

– Total SA

