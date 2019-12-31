Concierge Software Market Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Concierge software provides hotel concierges with the necessary tools to fulfill the needs of a hotel’s guests and staff. Solutions are designed to provide concierges with a database of nearby attractions and restaurants to offer as suggestions for guests, as well as the ability to schedule activities and make reservations for guests. Concierge software also contains means to fulfill special item requests for guests and may facilitate services such as dry cleaning or travel arrangement.
The key players covered in this study
ALICE
Concierge Organizer
MS Shift
FCS Computer Systems
SABA Hospitality
Flexkeeping
ShuttleQ
Virtual Concierge
Concierge Plus
FCS
Monscierge
ResortSuite
Porter & Sail
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Luxury & High-End Hotels
Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels
Resorts Hotels
Boutique Hotels
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
