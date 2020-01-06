Concrete Cooling Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2025

Global Concrete Cooling Market was valued at USD 1.05 Billion in the year 2017. Global Concrete Cooling Market is further predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2017 to reach USD 1.82 Billion by the year 2025. Middle East region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. The major driving factors are rapidly growing infrastructure Market.

The major players in global Concrete Cooling Market are Coldcrete Inc., Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Recom Ice Systems, LINTEC Germany GmbH, ConCool LLC, Focusun Refrigeration Corporation, Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Kti-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH, North Star Ice Equipment Corporation, Icelings and more 12 companies detailed information is provided in research report. Growing R&D investments to provide changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top companies in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Global Concrete Cooling Market

Strength

Investments in Infrastructure in Middle East Region

Favorable climatic condition

Weakness

Low chances of growth in developed countries.

Opportunities

Increasing demand for increasing infrastructure industry

Threats

Durability and quality issues

Market Segmentation

The Global Concrete Market is segmented by substance type, by application, and by region in the projected years. Amongst numerous substance Type, Water Cooling segment is expected to hold the highest Market share because of the growing popularity, usage, and availability during the forecast period. On the other hand by application type, Highway Construction segment for this Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

Concrete Cooling Market Overview By Application

Highway Construction

Dams & Locks

Nuclear Plant Construction

Port Construction

Concrete Cooling Market Overview By Substance Type

Water Cooling

Ice Cooling

Air Cooling

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

Concrete Cooling Market Overview By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

