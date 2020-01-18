Confectionery Glaze Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2018 – 2028

Confectionery glaze is an alcohol-based solution of various types of food grade shellac. Confectionery glaze is also called as confectioner’s glaze, pure food glaze, confectioner’s resin, resinous glaze, or natural glaze. Confectionery glaze that is used for candies contains around 35 percent shellac, and remaining components are volatile that evaporate after the glaze is applied. Three types of confectionery glazes are commercially produced regular, wax-free, and orange confectionery glaze. Among them, regular and wax-free are commonly used. Regular confectionery glaze is prepared by food grade bleached shellac that contains around 5% of natural wax. Wax-free confectionery glaze is prepared from wax-free bleached shellac, this glaze can be used at a higher concentration as it is less viscous. Orange confectionery glaze is made up of orange flake shellac, it is used where orange color is a necessary feature. Confectionery glaze is generally recognized as safe by the FDA and used in many food products including coffee beans, fruits, candies, cakes, cookies, and frozen foods. Confectionery glaze is also used in medicines and nutritional supplements. By considering the growing application of confectionery glaze, it is expected that the demand for confectionery glaze would be high during the forecast period.

Confectionery glaze is applied to various food products to help protect the product’s surface and improve the appearance by providing a shiny, fresh and smooth finish. Confectionery glaze is widely used in both sugar and dairy confectionery product such as candies and desserts. It is also used in many nutritional supplements and medicines, especially in children’s medicines. Confectionery glaze is also used in children’s frozen foods. By considering the above applications, it is expected that the demand for confectionery glaze would be high in the near future.

Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of confectionery glaze are Aadhya International, Sugarin Cake Décor, CK Products, Crust ‘n’ Crumb Food Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, Corbion, Inc., Puratos, Dawn Food Products, Inc., BAKBEL EUROPE s.a., Rich Graviss Products Pvt. Ltd., Colorcon, Pastry Chef Central, Inc. More industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the confectionery glaze as the demand for the product is growing owing to the increase in the number of confectioneries globally.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Urbanization has changed the eating habits of consumers globally. Also, growing per capita income has a great impact on the life style of consumers. Consumers are opting premium and delicious food items. A trend of daily parties and celebrations is increasing, that has increased the demand for desserts and confectionery products in the past few years, which have a significant impact on the confectionery glaze market. In addition, the growing number of bakeries and confectioneries globally is significantly impacting the confectionery glaze market as it is used in many baked foods and confectionery products to make their appearance fresh, smooth, and shiny. Also, the growing number of pharmaceutical industries would escalate the demand for confectionery glaze. Since, it is used in some medicines, especially in children’s medicines. The demand for confectionery products is high in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, hence new player should focus on these regions as the demand for confectionery glaze is high in these regions. By considering the above factors, it is expected that the confectionery glaze market will grow positive during the forecast period.

