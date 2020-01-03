Global Construction Lubricants Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | with Top Key Players Petrochina Company, Lukoil, Indian Oil Corporation, Sinopec, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC
Global Construction Lubricants Market is expected to reach USD 15.86 billion by 2025, from USD 12.58 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Construction Lubricants Market, By Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil), By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Others), By Product Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), Compressor Oil, Grease, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Competitive Landscape: Global Construction Lubricants Market
The global construction lubricants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of construction lubricants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global Construction Lubricants Market
• Royal Dutch Shell
• Exxonmobil
• British Petroleum (BP)
• Chevron Corporation
• Total
The other players in the market are Petrochina Company, Lukoil, Indian Oil Corporation, Sinopec, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Morris Lubricants, Penrite Oil, Valvoline, Liqui Moly GmbH, ENI SPA, Addinol Lube Oil GmbH, Lubrication Engineers, Inc., FUCHS, Lubricating Specialties Company, Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., AFRILUBE, Leahy-Wolf, QALCO and many more.
Market Drivers:
• Growth of construction sector in APAC and the Middle East & Africa.
• Growing demand for high-quality lubricants
• Rise in automation in construction sector
Market Restraint:
• Technological advancements in construction lubricants
• Oil rejuvenation
Segmentation: Global Construction Lubricants Market
By Base Oil
• Mineral Oil
• Synthetic Oil
Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)
Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)
Esters
Hydrocracking
By Equipment Type
• Earthmoving Equipment
Excavators
a. Crawler Excavators
b. Mini Excavators
c. Wheeled Excavators
Loaders
a. Wheeled Loaders
b. Skid-Steer Loaders
Dozers
Motor Graders
Others
• Material Handling Equipment
• Heavy Construction Vehicles
• Others
Compactors and Road Rollers
Pavers/ Asphalt Finishers
Tunneling Equipment and Machinery
By Product Type
• Hydraulic Fluid
• Engine Oil
• Gear Oil
• Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)
• Compressor Oil
• Grease
• Others
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Insights in the report:
• Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
• Market trends impacting the growth of the global construction lubricants market
• Analyze and forecast the construction lubricants market on the basis of base oil, equipment type and product type
• Trends of key regional and country-level markets for base oil, equipment type and product type
• Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
