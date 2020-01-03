Global Construction Repaint Market – Industry Trends – Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Valspar Corporation
Global Construction Repaint Market research studies several features of business environment, such as competitors, market structure, government regulations, economic trends, technological advances and financial analysis of companies, industries, and sectors. This helps businesses in the decision-making process of planning and implementing strategies for their markets.
Global Construction Repaint Market accounted for USD 49.85 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Major Market Competitors:
• PPG Industries Inc.,
• Akzo Nobel N.V.,
• The Sherwin-Williams Company.,
• Jotun A/S,
• Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.,
• Higgins Coatings,
• Nelsen Construction LLC,
• Inside-Out Painting & Construction,
• Rufinos Painting & Construction,
• PAL Painting,
• YP LLC,
• NLPC Inc.,
• Basic Needs Construction & Painting Company,
• LLC FITZPATRICK PAINTING INC,
• Right Choice Painting & Construction,
• WILLCO Inc.
Construction repaints are considered as paints which are used in homes, commercial, multi-family residential and institutional applications. These are used for repairs, maintenance, and renovation. Some of the applications include varnishes, emulsions, and enamels.
Competitive Landscape:
Global Construction Repaint Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraint:
• Aging and damage of paints in existing buildings and infrastructure
• Growing market for building & construction sector
Market Segmentation:
On The Basis Of Resin Type:-acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester and others.
On The Basis Of Formulation:-solvent borne, waterborne and others.
On The Basis Of Application:-residential, commercial, industrial and others.
On The Basis Of Geography:- The construction repaint market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
