Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027”.

According to the report, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market was valued at US$ 2,616.3 Bn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Rise in the number of COPD patients, increase in prevalence of sleep apnea, surge in government expenditure on health care in emerging markets, strategic alliance between key and small players in emerging markets such as India and increase in geriatric population are anticipated to augment the global market between 2019 and 2027.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) units are used to provide breathing assistance to patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) or sleep apnea/hypopnea syndrome (SAHS).

CPAP units are also utilized as a preventive and support device for patients with other diseases, such as acute asthma, congestive heart failure, cardiogenic pulmonary edema, cystic fibrosis, and chronic lung disease (CLD).

CPAP devices consist of a flow generator or ‘blower’, a length of tubing, and a tight-fitting face mask, nasal mask, or nasal nares. These units may or may not have an air/oxygen blender, flowmeter, humidifier, or oxygen analyzer.

However, lack of patient compliance while diagnosis and therapy is anticipated to restrain the global market. Moreover, high cost of respiratory devices is a major factor restraining the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market in terms of interface devices (face mask, nasal mask, oral mask, helmets), in terms of age group (neonates & infants, and adults), and in terms of end-user (hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, sleep laboratories and others). The market has also been segmented based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Nasal mask segment to account for leading share, while face mask segment to expand significantly.

In terms of interface devices, the nasal mask segment accounted for a leading share of the global market in 2018. It is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period.

Rise in the number of COPD patients, increase in prevalence of sleep apnea, and surge in geriatric population are anticipated to boost the segment during the forecast period

Emerging technologies in continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices to propel market

Emerging technologies in continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices are projected to boost the market during the forecast period. In August 2016, ResMed launched a new app for continuous positive airway pressure devices users to track sleep apnea treatment.

North America to be highly lucrative market for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices

North America has a large number of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices approved for the treatment of various respiratory diseases. In the U.S., significant increase in prevalence of sleep apnea is likely to propel the share held by the region in the global market during the forecast period.

Additionally, product launches and approvals for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices are anticipated to drive the market in the region.

Key players and patent approvals to boost market

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global Motion Preservation Devices market. These includes Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed Inc., Mercury Medical (Mercury Enterprises, Inc.), Pulmodyne, Inc., O-Two Medical Technologies Inc., Dimar s.r.l., Intersurgical Ltd., HAROL S.r.l., and Vygon SA.

Launch of new products, focus on development of technologically advanced products by companies, and product approvals are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

