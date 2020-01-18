Contraband Detector Market To 2027 Anticipated To Experience Extraordinary Growth During Forecast Period

Contrabands are unauthorized items such as explosives, nuclear materials, and weapons. A contraband detector is a device that is used to detect hidden unauthorized items such as weapons, drugs, and explosives. Contraband detectors are of two types: fixed and portable. These detectors are used in government and military facilities to secure borders and at airports and metro stations to check the baggage and protect the areas from contraband materials.

When a contraband detector detects a contraband material, an alarm rings and guards assess the issue to verify whether the alarm is a valid alarm or a false one. Contraband detectors measure the mass density of the object under inspection and indicate the difference between densities of the unauthorized contraband material or item and the object in which the contraband is hidden. Contraband detectors are used in various applications such as government facilities, transportation, and homeland security.

Global Contraband Detector Market: Competition Landscape

OSI Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, OSI Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the U.S. The company designs and manufactures security and inspection systems and components for use in homeland security, healthcare, and defense applications. In January 2019, the company announced that its inspection system called Rapiscan RTT 110 CT had been selected by the Government of Australia for use in the identification of contraband materials inside passengers’ baggage.

L3 Security & Detection Systems, Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, the U.S. The company provides cargo and personnel screening as well as X-ray and explosive detection systems. In July 2018, the company displayed its smart integrated checkpoint screening technologies at the Farnborough International Airshow held in the Farnborough Airport, the U.K. The company showcased its infrastructure checkpoints such as ClearScan checkpoint computed tomography (CT) cabin baggage scanner and ProVision body scanner.

Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection is located in London, the U.K. The company is a global manufacturer of detection and screening technology products. In June 2018, the company launched HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, a luggage scanner that operates by using the CT scanning technology. The product is capable of scanning baggage without removing electronic devices. It also has the capability to detect a high level of explosives. The use of HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is helpful in making security check process less stressful for passengers.

Some of the key players operating in the global contraband detector market are L3 Security & Detection Systems, Inc. Smiths Detection, OSI Systems, Inc., NUCTECH Company Limited, Metrasens, ADANI Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd., Polimaster Ltd., Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc., and Godrej Security Solutions.

Global Contraband Detector Market: Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Contraband Detectors at Transportation Facilities

Growing adoption of contraband detectors at transportation facilities is one of the major driving factors for the global contraband detector market. Over the years, there has been multiple incidences of terrorist attacks across the globe. Terrorist use contraband items such as weapons and explosives for attacks. In order to detect the risk of terrorist activities, contraband detectors are required to be installed at transportation facilities such as airports, railway stations, and sea ports. Contraband detectors with the X-ray imaging and metal detector technology are being increasingly adopted at transportation facilities, as they are helpful in detecting the presence of unauthorized weapons or explosives inside baggage and for quick scanning of passengers.

A low-energy X-ray imaging technology is primarily used for inspection of baggage. It can detect contraband items hidden under clothes. On the other hand, metal detectors work on the principle of electromagnetic induction to detect presence of metals. Thus, the demand for installation of contraband detectors at airports and railway stations is rising rapidly. However, in a few situations, metal detectors may ring a false alarm, for example, if a person is wearing a watch, jewelry, or medical device such as pacemaker. In such cases, passengers prefer manual checking. This factor is likely to hinder the global contraband detector market during the forecast period.

