Control Valve Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Control Valve Market was valued at USD 7.49 Billion in the year 2017. Control Valve Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 11.41 Billion. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 with APAC region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. is the biggest Market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

The Oil & Gas segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecasted period. The segment has a strong potential across the major countries. On the other hand, the Chemical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078976

The Market Players Alfa Laval, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Crane Co., Velan Inc., Goodwin International Ltd., Burkert Fluid Control System, IMI PLC, Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Pentair PLC., The Weir Group PLC(other 13 companies detailed information is also provided in report). Emerson Electric Co. holding the substantial Market share because of its better global presence both at production and at an operational level. The global Control Valve Market is projected to grow strongly with the rising research and development expenses to address changing demands of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

By Application

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive

Chemical

Water Management

Others

By Type

Linear Motion Valves

Rotary Motion Valves

By Technology

Hydraulic Control Valve

Electrical Control Valve

Pneumatic Control Valve

Manual Control Valve

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078976

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer