Converter Transformer Comprehensive Market Study – Turnaround Updates Revealed
The 'Converter Transformer' market is expected to see a growth according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.
Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),General Electric (United States),Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd. (China),Siemens AG (Germany),Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India),Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India),Toshiba (Japan),Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
Converter Transformer Market Definition:
Converter transformer refers to the special transformer help in stepping the voltage of the AC supply in the network. This is designed for offering high current for industrial applications. Converter transformer is capable of operating with 12 pulses. This eliminates numerous harmonic current components by using a star-to-delta (wye-delta) connection of transformer winding. Owing to the growing demand for efficient power transmission solutions need for integration of smart grid technologies and rising government infrastructure will drive the market for converter transformer in the forecasted period.
Market Scope Overview:
by Application (Windfarms, Oil & Gas , Grid Connections, By), Power Rating (Below 500MW, 501-999MW, 000-2000MW, More Than 2000MW), Configuration (Back-to-back, Monopolar, Bipolar, Multi-terminal), Voltage level (200kV, 201-400kV, 401-600kV, 601-800kV, Voltage exceeding 800)
Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:
Technological Innovation Aimed At Improving Manufacturing Process
Growing Demand for Efficient Transmission Solution
Rising Government Investments
High Capital Requirements
Lack of Standardizations
Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.
Table of Contents
Global Converter Transformer Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global Converter Transformer Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Converter Transformer Market Forecast
