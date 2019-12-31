Corrugated Slip Sheets Market: Regional and global position of major industry vendors

Global Corrugated Slip Sheets Market: An Overview

Over the years, conventional wooden pallets which occupies a lot of space during returnable transports & logistics are expected to be replaced by palletized slip sheets thus minimizing the space constraints. The pallet slip sheets are usually manufactured with corrugated materials which weighs 20 times less in comparison with wooden pallets thus reducing overall weight of shipment. Also, corrugated slip sheets are easy to replace with eliminating the need for pallet exchange and hence significantly lead in reduction of material handling costs. Corrugated slip sheets are extensively used in transportation & handling of unitized load inside the facility. Corrugated slip sheets occur to be best available cost-efficient and an environment friendly palletizing solution.

Global Corrugated Slip Sheets Market: Dynamics

Rise in demand for light-in-weight, cost efficient and environment friendly load unitizing solution is expected to fuel the global market for corrugated slip sheets over the forecast period. Moreover, corrugated slip sheets incur very less maintenance cost and are easy to recycle or disposed-off in the external environment. Also, increase in budgetary allocations among product manufacturers for research and development to separate their slip sheets from the other manufacturers, is expected to drive the global market for corrugated slip sheets.

However, corrugated slip sheets involves additional investment on resources such as arrangement of separate push-pull forklift for material-handling & transportation purposes to implement this type of palletizing solution.

Global Corrugated Slip Sheets Market: Company Developments and Industry Level Trends

Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the palletizing solutions market are focusing on designing innovative products of pallet slip sheets that offer enhanced cost-effective load-unitizing outlook

In November 2015, JohnPac, LLC launched thin pallet-sized slip sheets commonly made of corrugated, fiberboard and cardboard and are designed to meet the physical requirements of supply chain.

Global Corrugated Slip Sheets Market: Segmentation

The global corrugated slip sheets market is segmented as follows –

On the basis of number of lips, the global corrugated slip sheets market is segmented into –

Single Lip Corrugated Slip Sheets

Multiple Lip Corrugated Slip Sheets

On the basis of coating type, the global corrugated slip sheets market is segmented into –

Moisture Barrier Coating

Grease Barrier Coating

Anti-slip Coating

Water-resistance Coating

Other Coatings

On the basis of end use industries served, the global corrugated slip sheets market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care & Home care

Automotive

Building & Construction

Chemical & Fertilizers

Aerospace

Others Industries

Global Corrugated Slip Sheets Market: Regional Outlook

The global corrugated slip sheets market is segmented into seven regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

The North Americas as well as the European countries are expected to rule the corrugated slip sheets market owing to budding rules and regulations for use of sustainable and environmental friendly palletizing solutions. Also, in comparison with conventional wooden pallets, the corrugated slip sheets form to be a convenient & cost-effective load unitizing product.

The Asia Pacific region which includes countries such as China & India with high growth in manufacturing sector are expected to display robust demand in corrugated slip sheets market owing to mounting awareness to meet sustainability targets. However, less number of corrugated slip sheets manufacturers and supplier in the region are likely to hinder the market share of Asia Pacific region in global corrugated slip sheets market

Global Corrugated Slip Sheets Market: Key players

Some of the key participants operating in the global corrugated slip sheets market are –

Smurfit Kappa Group

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

International Paper. Co.

Industrial Packaging Corporation

GUNTHER SAS

Continental Paper & Plastics Corp.

CGP Industries S.A.S.

Marvatex Inc.

Endupack-SAS

REPSCO Inc.

Dura-Fibre, LLC.

CROWN PAPER CONVERTING INC

Opprocon, Inc

Falcon Packaging & Converting Ltd.

