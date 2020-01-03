Cosmetics and Toiletries Market – New Insights & Future Prospects

Global Cosmetics and Toiletries Market – Overview

Cosmetics and toiletries include products ranging from perfumes, deodorants, creams to lotions and hair-care products. These products are used for enhancing the general appearance of a user. The global cosmetics and toiletries market has been experiencing a considerable demand in recent years because of the growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene. Moreover, growing skin and dermatology problems too have created ample business opportunities for the development of the global market for cosmetics and toiletries.

Global Cosmetics and Toiletries Market – Notable Developments

The global cosmetics and toiletries market features a fragmented competitive landscape. This fragmentation of the market is because of the presence of several notable brands and also emergence of promising players.

Some of the key players in the global cosmetics and toiletries market include names such as Shiseido, Kao, Avon, Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf, Colgate-Palmolive, Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble, among others.

These leading players in the market are constantly striving to develop and introduce new and innovative products so as to attract more customers. Moreover, they pay special attention in maintaining the quality of the product so as to retain a robust brand value and loyalty of the consumers.

In August 2018, L’Oréal announced that the company has successfully taken over Logocos Naturkosmetik, a German beauty brand that sells vegan and organic beauty products.

Global Cosmetics and Toiletries Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous reasons behind the recent growth of the global cosmetics and toiletries market. One of the biggest driving factors for the market growth has been shifting of manufacturing plants to cost-efficient Asian countries such as China and India. Even though several exclusive and well-known cosmetics brands are available at high brow departmental stores, the rise of new channels of distribution such as tele-home shopping, infomercials, or online retailing has all helped in boosting the growth of the global market.

