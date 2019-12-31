Cross Point Switch Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors

Global Cross Point Switch Market: Introduction

A cross point switch is a collection of switches arranged in matrix form which has multiple input and output lines. These lines form crossed pattern by interconnection of multiple lines to establish a cross point switch at each intersection. In cross point matrix, each cross point act as a switch, when switch is closed it connects one of the input to one of the output. Cross point switches are used in applications that require high computing power such as complex cloud based application. Cross point switches are categorized into two types: analog cross point switch and digital cross point switch in which digital cross point switch is considered as high speed packet switch. Digital cross point switch is used in network systems for transferring digital information at high speed whereas, analog cross point switches are used in wide-band routers and switches, medical imaging equipment, and video test equipment. Cross point switches are used in various end-use industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Global Cross Point Switch Market: Competition Landscape

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Founded in 1950, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, the U.S. The company designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunication, industrial, data center, and defense application. In April 2017, the company introduced a high performance, fully non-blocking, asynchronous cross point switches to support 4K and 8K ultra high-definition television.

Analog Devices Inc.

Founded in 1965, Analog Devices Inc. is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, the U.S. The company designs, and manufactures integrated circuits used in analog and digital signal processing for consumer electronics, communications, industrial, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. The company provide AD8116, a cross point switch with extended multiplexer to a fully integrated 16×16 matrix configuration that act as video cross point switch matrix.

Semtech

Semtech is headquartered in Camarillo, California, the U.S. The company provide GX3290, a low-power, high-speed 290 x 290 cross point switch for transmitting and receiving high speed signals to broadcast video.

Some of the key players operating in the global cross point switch market are Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor, Semtech, LSI Corporation, Mindspeed Technologies, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Microsemi.

Global Cross Point Switch Market: Dynamics

Growing Demand of Cross Point Switch for High Speed Networking Applications

The demand of cross point switch for high speed applications such as transfer of digital information and audio information has increased in past few years. Cross point switches play vital role to transfer quality video data or audio data over the internet, as cross point switches are increasingly used by internet service providers at storage area networks, telecom central offices, and data centers, owing to its capability to transfer N number of input signal to M number of output with the help of matrix type configuration. Complex data transferring applications consist of large number of protocol and as cross point switches are already equipped with few protocols that helps cross point switch to perform complex data transferring applications at high speed. Moreover, growing adoption of high definition television is boosting the demand of cross point switch as non-blocking cross point switches are used in 4K and 8K ultra high definition television to display video content. As a result of above mentioned benefits offered by cross point switch for high speed networking application, the cross point switch market is anticipated to boost during the forecast period.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report here

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer