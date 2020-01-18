Crude Oil Carriers Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2023

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “ Crude Oil Carriers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024.” According to this report, the global crude oil carriers market was valued at US$160 Bn in 2015 and is projected to reach US$217 Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2024.

Crude oil carriers are intended for the mass vehicle of crude oil. Essential sorts of oil carriers incorporate crude oil carriers and item carriers. Crude oil carriers transport grungy crude oil from investigation and generation offices to crude oil processing plants, while item carriers ship refined items to focuses near devouring markets. Seaside tank vessel exchanges are worked by crude carriers, tank freight ships, and item tankers. Crude oil carriers serve the West/Alaska coast crude oil exchanges. Crude oil carriers are for the most part alluded to as oil tankers which transport crude oil starting with one area then onto the next.

Crude oil carriers are intended for the mass transportation of oil. Crude oil transporter transportation gives an advantageous method for shipping mass fluid for universal seaborne exchange. Transportation rates in the delivery business are controlled by time contract equal. Oil tankers have turned into a basic piece of the transportation procedure. As far as fares, crude oil heads over the Atlantic to Europe, decreasing North America’s reliance on crude oil from different locales, for example, the Middle East.

The crude oil carriers market has been segmented on the basis of vessel type and region. In terms of vessel type, VLCC and ULCC together held about 63% share in 2015; a large number of VLCCs are in operation as compared to other vessels. Suezmax accounted for nearly 14% of the crude oil carriers market in 2015. Aframax accounted for nearly 21% and Panamax accounted for the rest 2% of the market.

Demand for crude oil carriers majorly depends on oil product consumers, crude oil production, and refining facilities. The cargo carrying capacity of a crude oil carrier is 90%–95% of its deadweight capacity, depending on the distance to the succeeding bunkering port. Long haul crude oil generates an incentive to build large-sized crude oil carriers. This is expected to lower the shipping costs through economies of scale up to the largest carrier such as ultra large crude carriers (ULCC). The international crude oil carrier fleet utilizes a classification system to establish shipping costs, standardize contract terms, and determine the capability of ships to travel to bunkering ports and through channels and certain straits. This system is known as Average Freight Rate Assessment (AFRA) system and was established by Royal Dutch Shell plc.

AFRA system classifies crude oil carriers in terms of deadweight tons (DWT), a measure of a carrier’s capacity to carry cargo. A classification used to describe a large portion of the international crude oil carrier fleet is Aframax. Aframax vessels refer to crude oil carriers between 80,000 and 120,000 DWT. The international demand for oil from other countries has developed considerably faster than that from Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

