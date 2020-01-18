Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Shares, Brand Analysis and Forecast up to 2020

Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market: Overview

Cyanoacrylates, also referred to as super glue, are covered under the famous family of adhesives used for application in industrial, medical, and household sectors. These adhesives usually have a shorter shelf-life. If unopened they can last up to a year, however, if opened they hardly last for more than a month. Cyanoacrylate is the generic name used to connote ethyl-2- Cyanoacrylate and 2- octyl- Cyanoacrylate.

Industrial cyanoacrylates are known as instant adhesives, which provide high strength glue to bond unlike materials such as plastic, rubber, and metal. Furthermore, thermoplastic resins can be obtained from these adhesives at room temperature and at a rapid speed enabling it derive its fixture strength within a few seconds and complete strength within a day. For the purpose of the study, the global cyanoacrylates adhesives market can be segmented based on products into toughened adhesives, general purpose adhesives, low bloom adhesives, flexible adhesives, light cure adhesives, and thermal adhesives.

The report provides a holistic analysis of the global cyanoacrylates adhesives market covering the various growth drivers and restraints impacting its trajectory. The effect of Porter’s five forces is studied to gauge the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the prevailing competitive strengths, and challenge posed by the entry of new players and availability of substitutes. To study the vendor landscape, the report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global cyanoacrylate adhesives market and conducts SWOT analysis on them. It is thus compiled to help readers gain a 360 degree overview of the global market.

Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market: Trends and Opportunities

Cyanoacrylate adhesives are used across diverse applications such as in flying model aircraft, assembling prototype electronics, and retention dressing for nuts and bolts. In addition, these adhesives are used as finishes in wood turners, besides in automotive assemblies. The application of cyanoacrylate is extended across the medical device sector as well, where it is used for bonding needle and syringe.

However, industrial segments to continue being at the fore of the global cyanoacrylate adhesives market, projects the report. For instance, the market will gain from the increased use of plastic in the appliance industry, as these adhesives are used for bonding plastic cabinets, doors, appliances, shelves, and liners. Additionally, the increasing use of reusable plastic in the appliance industry will bolster opportunities for the application of cyanoacrylates adhesives. By using this, the industry can ensure minimal plastic disposal. While factors such as limited technological advancements can hamper the market’s trajectory in the near future, it is expected to gain significantly from the growth of various end-use segments.

