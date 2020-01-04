Dark Chocolate Market Global Demand 2018-2023

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Dark chocolate contains less milk than milk chocolate or no milk at all, and is 60%-99.9% cocoa.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dark Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the inorganic dark chocolate segment accounted for the major shares of this US chocolate market. Inorganic chocolates are more affordable and are widely used for consumption and gifting purposes. With the rising demand, the vendors in the market are launching new varieties which includes truffles, bars, and assortments with natural ingredients.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the major sales of dark chocolates in the US. These stores offer consumers a wide range of dark chocolates from various brands.

Additionally, these stores also offer discounted prices and attractive shelf displays, which influence consumers to buy confectionery products such as dark chocolates from these stores.

