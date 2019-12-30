Data Center Colocation Market Is Thriving Worldwide expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2019 to 2025 | NTT Communications Corporation, Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc., Digital Realty Trust

Data Center Colocation Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2025

The report include a thorough study of the global Data Center Colocation Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Data Center Colocation market. This report is a result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools.

These tools aid the researchers to gather authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the global Data Center Colocation Market has also been pictured in the report, offering an opportunity to the Data Center Colocation market players to measuring system their performance.

Data center operators face an increasing need for scalable data center infrastructure, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The data center colocation provides data center space, along with the power and cooling infrastructure, which address the customer’s capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of IT infrastructure. Data center colocation services, including retail colocation as well as wholesale colocation, enables a massively scalable and secure data center architecture. These services are expected to fuel the growth of the data center colocation market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the global Data Center Colocation Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2019-2025. The forecast period is the time period when the key factors and parameters will help the market to flourish significantly. The estimated value of the market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the global Data Center Colocation Market.

The key players covered in this study, NTT Communications Corporation, Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Cyrusone Inc., Level 3 Communications Inc., Equinix, Inc., Global Switch, AT&T, Inc., Coresite Realty Corporation, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc., Interxion Holding NV, Internap Corporation, Kddi Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Retail colocation, Wholesale colocation

Market segment by Application, split into, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Key Drivers

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the global Data Center Colocation Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the global Data Center Colocation Market. These factors can be projected to have their individual effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the time frame within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the global Data Center Colocation Market.

Global Data Center Colocation Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the global Data Center Colocation Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

