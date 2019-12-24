Data Center Networking Market Spurred by Adoption of Cloud

The global data center networking market is reported to have a fragmented business landscape, according to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Stiff competition fosters the growth opportunities in the global data center networking market. Established vendors hold substantial market shares and are enjoying dominance in the global data center networking market.

Market leaders are equipped with webbing and high-performance servers. In order to produce the ultimate production, new players working in this sector should master both. It is a technology-fueled sector that operates data centers efficiently with high original investments and extremely qualified professionals.

In addition, market players tend to partner with other players to improve their technology. In June 2015, for example, HPE announced the launch of a strategic partnership in the growth of high-end switches with Arista Networks. This move has helped both businesses to establish a greater footprint in the sector and has made HPE a more attractive alternative to cloud services providers offering externalized room and services. Such instances are expected to be common strategies adopted vendors in the global data center networking market in the coming years.

According to TMR, the global data center networking market was worth US$ 63.05 Bn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 228.40 Bn by 2025. Over the forecast period 2017 to 2025, the market is forecasted to rise at a 15.5% CAGR.

The hardware component is expected to emerge as the leading segment in the market over the forecast tenure. This segment accounted for 52% of the total market in 2016, and the trend is expected to continue over forthcoming years.

Geography-wise, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a 17.3% CAGR in the global data center networking market in the coming years. This could be ascribed to the burgeoning IT infrastructure in the region.

