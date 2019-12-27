Data Center Security Market Key Vendors, Key Segment, Key Companies, Growth Opportunities by 2017 to 2025

Global Data Center Security Market: Snapshot

Data center security refers to a set of practices that safeguards a data center from different kinds of threats and attacks. Data centers are integral for companies as they contain sensitive business data, which necessitates dedicated security for them.

Typically, data centers are central IT facilities and are served by hi-tech networking equipment and resources. They receive business data from several places and store it for later use. Data centers of complex configuration may employ IT tools called middleware to monitor flow of data from the data center or to monitor the flow of data within the system. This safeguards data to be less accessible to hackers or to anyone who is not authorized to seek access to the data.

Data center security can be of several types. Physical security for data centers involve setbacks, thick walls, landscaping, and other features of a building in order to create a physical obstacle around the data center. Network security is of paramount importance for data centers. As data centers are connected to networks, these networks need to be adequately protected to prevent loss of information. This involves security engineers to install anti-virus programs, firewalls, or other software that prevents data breach or security threat.

Data center security is also dependent on the type of data center in consideration. For example, identifying a data center on the basis of tier configuration shows its fault tolerance and the type of security that would be needed. Generally, experts recommend redundant utilities such as multiple power sources and several environmental controls for data centers. The security needed for a data center is also dependent on the degree of network virtualization and other characteristics of complex IT systems.

Data Center Security Market: Comprehensive Overview and Trends

The data center security market is constantly evolving and the technologies involved have been undergoing several developments. One of the most recent developments in the field is the replacement of single firewall and antivirus programs with network security infrastructure and clustered software. Data center servers and other devices are susceptible to physical attacks and thefts and companies and industries are resorting to data center security to safeguard their critical data and network infrastructure from such threats.

The global market for data center security is fueled by rising physical attacks and insider threats, growing incidences of cyber threats and attacks, and virtualization in data centers. On the down side, the absence of a common platform offering integrated physical and virtual security solutions and high procurement costs threaten to curb the growth of the data center security market. Players, however, are presented with a great opportunity thanks to a global rise in spending on data security, a surge in mega data centers across the globe, and an increase in cloud computing and virtualization adoption.

Data Center Security Market: Segmentation Analysis

The data center security market has been evaluated on the basis of logical security solutions and services, physical security solutions and service, end users and environments, and geography.

By way of logical security solutions and services, the market for data center security can be categorized into access control and compliance, threat and application security solutions, professional services, and data protection solutions. The segment of threat and application security solutions consists of virtualization security solutions, intrusion prevention and detection systems (IDS/IPS), firewall, domain name system (DNS), distributed denial of service (DDOS) protection, antivirus and unified threat management (UTM), and servers/secure socket later (SSL).

Access control and compliance can be sub-segmented into security information and event management (SIEM), identity access management (IAM), and web filtering solutions. Data protection solutions include information lifecycle management (ILM) solutions, data leakage protection (DLP), and disaster recovery solutions. Professional services comprise security consulting services and managed security services (MSS).

By way of physical security solutions and services, the data center security market can be classified into analysis and modeling (physical identity and access management (PIAM) and physical security information management (PSIM)), video surveillance (IP cameras and HDCCTV), and access control (biometrics and card readers). On the basis of end users and environment, the market for data center security solutions can be segmented into collocation environments, cloud provider environments, and enterprise data center environments such as government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and telecommunication and IT. By region, the global data center security market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Data Center Security Market: Vendor Landscape

There are a number of players operating in the data center security market. Some of the top companies are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Genetec, Honeywell International Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Juniper Networks, Inc., MacAfee, Inc. (Subsidiary Of Intel Corporation), Siemens Ag, Trend Micro, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

