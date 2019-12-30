Data Governance Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The Global Data Governance Market was valued at USD 879.25 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5,130.05 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Data governance is the overall management of the availability, usability, integrity and security of data used in an enterprise. Data governance encompasses elements of data use, storage and maintenance, including security issues and the way data flows from one point to another in an overall IT architecture. Benefits of data governance include Ã¢â‚¬â€œ data consistency, improving data quality, data accuracy, improves business planning, improving financial performance, maximizing the use of data to make decisions, maximizing profits for the company.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008643

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Automation of governance policies

1.2 Need to have regulations and compliances deadlines

1.3 Increasing demand to improve risk management

1.4 Need for tools to increase data access and data convergence

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with categorization of unstructured data

2.2 Rising inconsistency in business semantics

2.3 Changing regulation policies

2.4 Data quality issues and data address validation

Market Segmentation:

The Global Data Governance Market is segmented on the application, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Risk management

1.2 Incident adjustment management

1.3 Network management

1.4 Sales and marketing optimization

1.5 Product and process management

2. By Component:

2.1 Solutions

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 On-cloud

3.2 On-premises

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government and Defense

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Energy and Utilities

4.6 Retail and e-commerce

4.7 Manufacturing

4.8 Others

View Source Of Related Reports:

Data Governance Market

Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Drones Market

Kidney Dialysis Centers Market

Aerospace MRO Market

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP

3. Tibco Software

4. Collibra

5. Informatica

6. Varonis Systems

7. SAS Institute

8. Information Builders

9. Orchestra Networks

10. Syncsort

11. Oracle

12. Talend

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008643

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Data Governance Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer