Data Protection as a Service Market Outlook: Big Expectations to Watch For | VMware, Quantum, Asigra, IBM

With the growing stringent regulations and Increasing cybersecurity threats, rising adoption of hybrid cloud solution are driving the Global Data protection as a service. DPaaS (Data protection as a Service) is a cloud-based service for backup, recovery, or storage of data assets that includes data of customers and organizations. DPaaS is projected to witness steady growth from small and big organizations in terms of securing their data. It helps organizations to improve the data security for data in transit or at rest. The SMEs (Small and medium-sized enterprises) are predicted to have the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Data Protection as a Service Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Data Protection as a Service Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are IBM Corp. (United States), Amazon web services, Inc. (United States), HP Development Company (United States), Commvault Systems (United States), EMC Corp. (United States), VMware,Inc. (United States), Quantum Corp. (United States), Asigra, Inc. (Canada), Veritas Technologies (United States) and Cisco Sys. (United States).

Market Trend

Increased demand for data backup and archives, Convergence of backup services and recovery and Need for virtualization of storage devices and servers.

Market Drivers

Increased data loss concerns, High demand for backups, archives, and governance and Rapid stringent government regulations for IT security and digitization.The increasing need for valuable data protection.

Opportunities

High-growth segments of the market by Stakeholders and The increasing need for data backups and archives.

To comprehend Global Data Protection as a Service market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Data Protection as a Service market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

2-Page profiles for 10+ leading manufacturers and 10+ leading retailers is included, along with 3 years financial history to illustrate the recent performance of the market. Revised and updated discussion for 2018 of key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with a thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats. This report combines the best of both statistically relevant quantitative data from the industry, coupled with relevant and insightful qualitative comment and analysis.

List of players also available in Coverage: HTC Corp.(China), Red Hat (United States), Microsoft (United States), Citrix (United States), OneLogin and Infocom Corp.

Global Data Protection as a Service Product Types In-Depth: Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS), Backup as a service (BaaS), Storage as a service (STaaS)

Global Data Protection as a Service Major Applications/End users: Telecom and IT, Government and Public sector, Healthcare, Retail, Others

Platform: Windows, Android, IOS, Mac OS, Blackberry, Linux

Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

