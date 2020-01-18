DE-OILED FLOUR MARKET – TOP PARTICIPANT TO FOCUS ON REGIONAL EXPANSION

Market Outlook

Research on using oilseed flour as a source of protein is going on to increase the nutritional value of food products in the food industries. Increasing health concern among the population is driving the demand of the high nutraceutical value products. De-oiled flour is gaining the worldwide recognition owing to its high nutritional value and zero fat. In the global flour market, the demand of de-oiled flour is increasing due to its richness in proteins, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The de-oiled flour contains nutrients in the concentrated form and less amount of de-oiled flour gives more amount of energy than the normal flours. The de-oiled flours are also rich in flavors and it adds its flavor to the final product. In the global de-oiled flour market the demand of the de-oiled flour is increasing in North America and the European regions and Europe also accounts for the highest production of the de-oiled flour. Due to increase in demand of de-oiled flour market, it is anticipated to provide higher returns for investors in the de-oiled flour market in near future.

Growing Demand for de-oiled flour in the Food and Beverage Industries:

The demand of de-oiled flour is mainly increasing in the bakery application in food industry. De-oiled flour is mainly the residual part of processed oilseeds. In recent years the increase in the demand of the de-oiled flour is devoted to the utilization of oilseed protein as an alternative source for the consumption of the proteins. Due to lack of awareness, in many countries, the residual part is used as feed for the animal, but it can be used to eradicate the problem of malnutrition in those countries. In the global flour market, the demand for de-oiled flour is increasing at a good growth rate in the food, beverage, bakery and nutraceutical industry. In the food and beverage industry, the demand for de-oiled flour is in making biscuits, smoothies, snacks, and others, owing to deoiled flour health benefits and high nutritional value. The increasing demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements are also fuelling the demand of the de-oiled flours. On the other hand the, the demand of the de-oiled flour is increasing in the pharmaceuticals, households and in various food outlets. Apart from the various factors mentioned above, increasing awareness towards the health benefits from de-oiled flours will also lead to an increase in the consumption of de-oiled flour in the coming future.

Global De-Oiled Flour Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global de-oiled flour market are Frigerio s.r.l. Food Ingredients, Cargill Incorporated, Vinay Industries Ltd, The ViperCo Group Ltd, Marbacher Ölmühle GmbH, Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, Austrade Inc., Valaki Exports Co., SanaBio GmbH, Haitoglou Bros Sa. and others. More food industry is showing their keen interest to bring the de-oiled flour in their product portfolio, it is expected to increase the demand of de-oiled flour in the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Increasing health awareness among the population has led to an increase in demand for high-value food products in the market. De-oiled flour has the potential to cater the demand by adding a large number of fibers and protein with zero fat content. In addition, changing food preference from non-vegan to vegan food is also generating a demand for vegan food products which have high nutraceutical value. Many food companies are adding de-oiled flour to wheat flour in the desired concentration to increase the protein and fiber content of the product.

