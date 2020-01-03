Defoaming Coating Additives Market Development Trends,Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2016-2024

Defoaming coating additives are basic, organic chemical ingredients or liquids with low surface tension that are added to resins, lacquers, and paints in order to improve their flow and prevent the pin-hole formation. During handling and production of industrial liquid, absorption of air can cause larger bubble marks to reflow and form foam in fluid that leads to non-optimal filling of production vessels, which causes problems in the filling line. Addition of defoaming coating additives breaks the foam formed and helps reduce the VOC emissions. It also offers improved quality, reduced cost, and increased productivity. Key features of defoaming coating additives include excellent dispersion stability, gloss enhancement, and boosted stain resistance. Defoaming coating additives are widely used in various industries such as building & construction, automotive, and wood & furniture as well as in the industrial sector. Building & construction is expected to be a dominant segment of the defoaming coating additives market during the forecast period, followed by the automotive segment.

Based on product type, the global defoaming coating additives market has been segmented into mineral oil, vegetable oil, water-based, silicone type, and polymer type defoaming coating additives. A mineral oil defoaming coating additive consists of 85% of carrier oil, 5% of emulsifiers, and 10% of hydrophobic particles. It is used for semi-gloss emulsion paints and emulsion plasters. It is not suitable for higher–quality, aqueous industrial coatings, as it can cause surface defects. Silicone type defoamer is a coating additive with low surface tension, which contains poly-siloxanes as the key active ingredient. Being expensive than mineral oil, silicone type defoamer is widely employed for formulation of high-quality coatings. When used with pigment concentrates, it neither reduces gloss nor reduces color acceptance in high-gloss systems. Polymer type defoamers are silicone-free products used in solvent-borne systems. Water-based defoamer is projected to be the dominant segment of the global defoaming coating additives market during the forecast period, due to extraordinary characteristics of these polymers such as low VOC emissions, cost-effectiveness, and easy recyclability. The segment is likely to be followed by the silicone type defoamer segment. Furthermore, demand for silicone products is expected to rise in the next few years, due to their features such as high inertness, low surface tension, and solubility.

Rising demand from building & construction and automotive sectors is a key factor driving the global defoaming coating additives market. Shift in preference toward water-based defoaming formulations rather than solvent-based formulations is expected to boost the defoaming coating additives market in the near future. Rising living standards and increasing demand for commercial spaces and attractive residential homes are factors expected to propel the global defoaming coating market during the forecast period. Defoaming coating additives are widely used in the automotive sector, due to their numerous advantages such as wear resistance, reinforcement, weight reduction, and acoustical improvement. Escalation in raw material prices and incompatibility with the medium to be defoamed can cause paint defects such as haze or craters. These factors may hamper the market growth. However, stringent regulations on solvent-based systems and environment concerns about VOC emitting products enhance the opportunities for growth of the defoaming coating additives market in various applications.

Geographically, the global market for defoaming coating additives has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are expected to dominate the defoaming coating additives market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rapid economic and industrial expansion in developing economies of Asia Pacific such as India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and China. Rising disposable income and changing consumer preference to luxurious infrastructure in the region propelling the builders for building infrastructure with high aesthetic value. The market in countries such as the U.S., Germany, and Brazil is also expected to notice significant growth, due to increasing demand for eco-friendly chemical products. Government initiatives to reduce VOC emissions and the recent advancement in eco-friendly coating materials help the manufacturers meet the demand for sustainable products. Furthermore, the automotive sector in France and Germany experiences high demand for coatings and additives. Amongst these, defoaming coating additives witness high demand. This, in turn, has driven the global defoaming coating additives market.

Major players operating in the global defoaming coating additives market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Arkema S.A., Ashland Inc., and Munzing Chemie GmbH.

