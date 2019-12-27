Denatured Alcohol Market : Growing Demand And Growth Opportunity 2016 – 2024

Denatured alcohol, commonly known as methylated spirits that a wide application both indoor and outdoor. Denatured alcohol is an amalgamation of ethyl alcohol and additive chemicals that are generally unpalatable for human consumption. Denatured alcohol is produced by applying bright colored dyes to distinguish itself from other household chemicals. Denatured alcohol has an extensive application including indoor uses such as glass cleaning, heating fuel removing make-up or ink stains and others. Denatured alcohol contains ethyl alcohol that is usually derived from corn starch and grains whereas the rest of the content is methanol which is a wood stock extract which thereby makes denatured alcohol an eco-friendly alternative for hazardous household chemicals. Owing to the eco-friendly attributes, denatured alcohol market is expected to witness a significant demand growth over the forecast period.

Denatured alcohol market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for household chemicals followed by industrial usage. Denatured alcohol, owing to its varied applications as a solvent and fuel both indoor and outdoor. The need for a cleaning and sanitizing agent in commercial and industrial environments contributes to the increasing demand for denatured alcohol market. Denatured alcohol is treated with different chemicals which are unfit for recreational drinkers, thereby making it suitable for household usage.

Denatured alcohol dries out very easily and can get evaporated if not stored carefully. Containers need to be stored in cool and shaded places having sealed and packed tightly to prevent evaporation. Denatured alcohol, if consumed can cause severe health hazards such as permanent destruction of the optic nerve. Denatured alcohol is similar to ethanol in terms of odor and appearance which makes it difficult in distinguishing between the two which can be a major challenge for the customers. Denatured alcohol contains high amount of toxics which if used to clean the common household areas such as living room or kitchen can be harmful. Denature alcohol along with its quality of a cleaning solvent can also restrain the growth of the market due to its hazardous effects.

Some of the market players in the global denatured alcohol market includes Commercial Alcohols, Warner Graham Company, Dow Chemical, BASF, SABIC and others.

