Departmental PACS Market 2020 Industry Analysis Report, Recent Trends, Application Development Potential | Acuo Technologies, BridgeHead Software Ltd, Carestream Health, Dell, Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Merge Health, Philips Healthcare, Hyland Software,

This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing government projects encouraging the use of higher data storage technology. According to a report published by Data Bridge Market Research, titled “Global Departmental PACS Market – Industry Trends – Forecast to 2026,” the market was valued at US$ 4.3billion Mn 2018. Data Bridge Market Research has predicted that the market will reach US$ USD 8.08 billion by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2%. This Report studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

According to the Cloud Infrastructure Group there are over 800 million medical imaging procedures performed worldwide every year. These include over 325 radiology procedures, 60 million CT scans and nearly 30 million MRI’s performed in the US alone. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Data Bridge Market Research profiles some of the renowned Market Players operating in the global Departmental PACS market. They are: Acuo Technologies (U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), BridgeHead Software Ltd. (U.K.), Carestream Health (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (U.K.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Merge Health (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Europe), Hyland Software, Inc. (us), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (USA), Novarad(UK), Sectra AB (Europe), INFINITT North America Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe), EnvoyAI (USA) are few among many others

The Departmental PACS Market report also shares an exhaustive analysis of the trends, factors, and competitive and regional dynamics that will chart the growth trajectSy of the market during the forecast period. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Departmental PACS report. This Departmental PACS Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Departmental PACS by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America), and other regions can be added.

About this Global Departmental PACS Market: Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) helps in storing, presenting, retrieving, distributing and managing the medical images as well as in managing all the business functions of the department from patient analysis and management to inventory control.

Segmentation: Global Departmental PACS Market

By Application

• Computed Tomography

• Ultrasound

• MRI

• C-Arms

• Digital Radiography

• Nuclear Imaging

• Computed Radiography Ultrasound Devices

• By Deployments

• Web-Based

• On-Premise

• Cloud Based Infant Warmers

By Components

• Services

• Software

• Hardware

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinic Imaging

• Dental Practices

• Imaging Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research & Academic Institutes

• Ambulatory Surgical CentersOthers

Research Methodology: Global Departmental PACS Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, European Investment Bank (EIB) invested $33.8 million to support investment by Nuritas, a Dublin based biotech company, to further increase and speed up the development of artificial intelligence and DNA analysis to improve global healthcare.

In August 2018, EnvoyAI, AI platform provider, has entered into a distribution deal with Mach7 Technologies, a leading enterprise imaging solution provider. The deal helps Mach7 customer access to various AI applications via the EnvoyAI platform.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

