Dermal Curettes Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis During 2017-2025

Global Dermal Curettes Market: Overview

Dermal curettes have shown a promising potential in wide range of dermatologic surgeries, notably in cartilage sculpting tool. These curettes are gathering steam as a disposable, reusable, and automated instrument in diagnostic and therapeutic applications in dermatosurgery. Growing potential of dermal curettes in oncology has been a crucial part of various growth trajectories of the dermal curettes market. An example is skin biopsy punch. These disposal devices have shown increasing potential in tissue removal surgery applications, especially in treating various cutaneous carcinomas where they have been used to assess the clinical extent of tumor. Growing incidence of certain types of skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma has propelled technological advances in the dermal curette market.

Both disposal and reusable dermal curettes have found increasing use in minimally invasive (MI) cosmetic therapies. Growing uptake of new curetting technologies in developing and developed regions is reinforcing new avenues in the dermal curettes market. Countries with advanced health care infrastructure such as the U.S., Germany, Japan, and China are bolstering the application in various dermatologic surgeries.

Global Dermal Curettes Market: Key Drivers

The prevalence and growing morbidity of basal and squamous cell cancers is a key trend bolstering the evolution of the dermal curettes market. Rising application of dermal curettes in treating various skin conditions is also boosting the market. Conditions such as benign skin neoplasm, and acne scars, lesions in populations around the world have begun attracting attention of the medical community. This is due to their awareness about the possibility of skin cancer. The factor has a substantial effect on the growth dynamic of the dermal curettes market. Growing numbers of minimally invasive reconstructive cosmetic therapies in developing regions have also fueled the prospects of the dermal curettes market. The growth has been supported by advances made in health care infrastructures.

Growing sales of disposal dermal curettes have been contributing significant streams of revenues to medical device makers in various parts of the world. Surgeries that need more precision angle for assessing the clinical extent of tumors in skin cancers are growing by the day. This has also reshaped the contours of the dermal curettes market.

Global Dermal Curettes Market: Notable Developments

A growing number of players are focusing on unveiling curetting technologies that can show good outcome in dermatologic surgeries. The dermal curettes market has been showing a fair degree of fragmentation. In order to consolidate their shares in the market, established players are setting their sights on emerging markets. In particular, they are focusing on revenue streams in China and India. Top players in dermal curettes market are benefitting from clinical advances in devices used for minimally invasive surgeries to treat common skin tumors. However, their products are facing stiff competition from non-surgical options. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Delasco, Kai Corp., and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Prominent players in the dermal curettes market are also aiming at developing products with better safety and efficacy profiles to meet the curetting needs of clinicians in gynecology and plastic surgeries. In recent years, they have laid special focus on ergonomics of dermal curettes, and are adopting better packaging for the devices. The aspect of clinicians comfort in handling these have been on their mind of companies in the dermal curettes market in recent years.

Global Dermal Curettes Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the dermal curettes market are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of these, North America has remained potentially attractive regional markets. The growth has been underpinned by the large demand for curetting technologies for a substantial range of patient cohorts suffering from skin conditions. Growing incidence of basal cell carcinoma and their marked prevalence has catalyzed lucrative prospects in the dermal curettes market market.

