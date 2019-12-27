Developed Regions to Dominate Sucralose Market

Sucralose Market Overview

Sugar substitute market is witnessing an increasing demand driven by the increasing sales of various sugar substitutes such as natural sweeteners and artificial sweeteners. Sucralose, an artificial sweetener used as a sugar substitute is highly preferred by consumers owing to its zero calorie attribute. Though sucralose is 600 times sweeter than sugar but interestingly it is not identified as the carbohydrate by the human body. Sucralose has its maximum usage in food and beverage industry where it is used as an artificial sweetener in products such as baked foods, confectionary and fizzy drinks. The demand for sucralose is expected to rise during the forecast period owing to the increasing health conscious people who prefer calorie free sweetener.

Sucralose Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing health consciousness among consumers, and rising disposable income in the developing countries have resulted in the increasing demand for sugar substitutes especially sucralose owing to its calorie free attribute. People with high blood sugar and diabetic patients prefer a calorie-free sweetener for consumption which fuels up the demand growth of sucralose market. Continuous demand by the food and beverage industry to use sucralose as a sweetener for various food products such as bakery products, health drinks, juices, and confectionary have contributed majorly to the increasing demand for global sucralose market. Sucralose sweetener serves as a non-caloric sweetener in various food recipes which thereby increases the demand generated by the households and restaurants for the global sucralose market.

However few health hazards caused by sucralose consumption restraints the growth of global sucralose market. Health hazards such as dizziness, migraines, allergies, gastrointestinal problems and weight gain can cause serious hindrance to the growth of global sucralose market.

Beverage products include juices, tea, health drinks that use sucralose to add sweetness to the products. Bakery products such as cakes, cookies, and biscuits. Confectionary food such as chocolates, jellies, and candies also use sucralose as a sweetener. Fat-free dairy products and frozen food too have the usage of sucralose.

Sucralose Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for sucralose market includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) , Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds a dominant position in the global sucralose market owing to the highly health conscious people mainly the U.S. followed by Europe. Asia Pacific poses a potential opportunity for sucralose market to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing health conscious people, rising disposable income and increased preference for calorie-free sugar substitute in food products which would drive the food manufacturers to use sucralose as a sweetener.

Sucralose Market: Market Players

Few players operating in the global sucralose market include JK Sucralose, Eastern Food Chem Co. Ltd., Niutang, Amalgamated Sugar. Co., Galam Ltd., Evolva Holding, SaIngredion Inc., Nutrasweet.co., and Beckmann-Kenko GmbH.

