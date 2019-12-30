DevOps Platform Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the DevOps Platform Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the DevOps Platform Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

As per the findings of the presented study, the DevOps Platform Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the DevOps Platform in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the DevOps Platform Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the DevOps Platform Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the DevOps Platform Market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the DevOps Platform Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the DevOps Platform in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the DevOps Platform Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the DevOps Platform Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the DevOps Platform Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the DevOps Platform Market in terms of market share in 2019?

key players in the market are Infosys Ltd, Chef Software, Inc., Puppet Labs, Inc., Jenkins, VersionOne, Inc., JetBrains, Inc.,Tech Mahindra Ltd, Perforce Software, IBM Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of DevOps Platforms. The majority of DevOps Platform vendors such as Perforce Software, IBM Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to significant adoption of cloud technology in the region. Several other companies like Chef Software, Inc. and Tech Mahindra Ltd are also expanding their offering in APAC region thus the DevOps Platform market in this region is also anticipated to grow.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global DevOps Platform Market Segments

Global DevOps Platform Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global DevOps Platform Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for DevOps Platform Market

Global DevOps Platform Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in DevOps Platform Market

DevOps Platform Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global DevOps Platform Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global DevOps Platform Market includes

North America DevOps Platform Market US Canada

Latin America DevOps Platform Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe DevOps Platform Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe DevOps Platform Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific DevOps Platform Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan DevOps Platform Market

The Middle East and Africa DevOps Platform Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

