Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the global diagnostic testing of STDs market. As per the report, the global diagnostic testing of STDs market is expected to expand at an 8.10% CAGR during the period from 2013 to 2019. The report, titled ‘Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019’, states that the global diagnostic testing of STDs market is expected to progress from US$65.9 bn in 2012 to US$108.5 bn by 2019.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), as the name itself suggests, are diseases that spread through sexual contact. STDs are primarily caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites and majorly affects people of ages between 15 and 44 years. Globally, around 500 million new cases of STDs are registered yearly. Sexually transmitted diseases, if kept undiagnosed, may develop into critical complications for reproductive, maternal, and newborn health.

The global diagnostic testing of STDs market is driven by the increasing incidence of sexually transmitted diseases. Some other factors expected to boost the global diagnostic testing of STDs market in the years to come are the implementation of national screening programs and favorable reimbursement for STDs. The global diagnostic testing of STDs market is expected to be affected by factors such as the large proportion of STD infected patients residing in out-of-reach areas and stringent government regulations for the market participants. However, factors such as niche opportunities for POC tests and increased number of national screening programs across all regions will propel the global diagnostic testing of STDs market in the coming few years. Declining visits to specialty GUM and STD clinics are expected to create more opportunities for private and public labs.

The global diagnostic testing of STDs market is segmented on the basis of STD type, location, and region. Based on location, the global diagnostic testing of STDs market is classified into laboratory testing and point-of-care testing. At present, North America holds the highest share in the global diagnostic testing of STDs market, followed by Europe. Some of the prominent players in the global diagnostic testing of STDs market are bioMerieux, Becton Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe), Roche Holdings AG, and Alere, Inc.

Based on region, the global diagnostic testing of STDs market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. By STD type, the global diagnostic testing of STDs market is classified into herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing, chancroid testing, human papilloma virus (HPV) testing, P&S syphilis testing, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) testing, gonorrhea testing, and chlamydia testing.

HPV-caused cancer is a commonly found cervical cancer in women and HPV is a causative agent for approximately 99% women affected by cervical cancer. Every year, around 300,000 cervical cancer deaths are registered due to HPV. The HPV segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the global diagnostic testing of STDs market in the years to come, predicted to expand at a 70% CAGR from 2013 to 2019.

