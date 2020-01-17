DNA Data Storage Facing Upscaling Challenge

With the recent emergence of data storage systems, humanity has possibly unlocked the secret to infinite storage. Acceding to James Tuck, an expert on data storage systems, DNA storage systems attractiveness comes to the fact that they are capable of storing a billion times the amount of data that could be stored in current storage devices.

Despite the high promise offered by this emerging technology, scientists no are faced with two dominant challenged that may hinder further advancement in this sector. Among these obstacles are how scientists would be able to effectively identify and separate specific strands of DNA that would contain the information needed and extracting the data without destroying the strands.

In an attempt to combat these problems, scientists discovered a way to use 20-monomer long DNA sequences named Primer-binding sequences at the edges of DNA strands containing the needed information. In theory, it is possible to attach the monomers to the DNA strands and program software to recognize these strands to provide specific data. However, scientists claim that there are 30,000 available monomers currently. This would limit the number of strands capable of being deciphered.

With this in mind, scientists have come up with a solution for this called the DNA Enrichment and Nested Separation (DENSe). In this new system, scientists used nested primer binding sequences concurrently. The system will scan the strands for the strand containing the first binder sequence then cans for the second range of subset strands in the first bunch containing the second binder sequence.

With this sequence in place, scientists calculate an increase in the number of stored files to increase to 900million from 30,000.

After being identified, the information would need to be extracted without damaging other file containing strands. Currently, available methods use the polymerase chain reaction technique to replicate a number of the DNA strands needed then decipher the whole sample. Due to the availability of various DNA strands, the deciphering component receives an overwhelming similar signal if rhea collected strand making it easy to locate the required DNA sequence and access the file.

However, this method faces critic from Ph.D. student Kyle Tome stating that in high capacity databases, it would be impossible to retrieve data due to too much other DNA in the database. This observation has caused researchers to search for a different data retrieval method. Scientists used magnetic microbeads daubed with molecules that attach to a specific tag given.

