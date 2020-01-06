Dried Soup Market Trend, Growth & Forecast Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Dried Soup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2018. Dried soup is a powdered instant soup mix which is manufactured using dehydrated vegetables, grains, meat and other ingredients, along with flavoring agents and preservatives to enhance the quality of the product. The moisture present in these ingredients is removed using the freeze-drying technique to maintain the nutritional value of the product. Dried soups are available in a wide variety of flavors and are commonly distributed in portable pouches and cups. They are also considered as a more nutritious alternative to other instant food products, such as noodles. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.

The global market is driven by the increasing working population and their hectic lifestyles, which is boosting the demand for various ready-to-eat and convenience food products. Furthermore, the introduction of organic and gluten-free variants of dried soups, catering to both the nutritional needs and diversified tastes of consumers, are boosting the product demand across the globe. Other factors, including the expansion of organized distribution channels, innovative product packaging and rising disposable incomes, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Dehydrated Dried Soup

2. Instant Dried Soup

Breakup by Type:

1. Vegetarian Soup

2. Non-Vegetarian Soup

Breakup by Preparation:

1. Regular

2. Organic

Breakup by Packaging Type:

1. Cups

2. Pouches

3. Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Grocery Stores

4. Direct Sales

5. Online Stores

6. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global dried soup market. Some of the major players in the market are Associated British Foods, B&G Foods, Baxters Food Group, Campbell Soup, Subo Foods, Frontier Soups, General Mills, Hain Celestial, House Foods Group, Kraft Heinz, Kroger, Nestlé, Nissin Foods, NK Hurst Company, Unilever, Premier Foods, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

