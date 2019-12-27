Drug Delivery Systems Market Exploring Future Growth and Key Trends by 2019-2027 | Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), Inhalation Drug Delivery Association (IDDA)

The global drug delivery systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,302.2 Bn in 2027 from US$ 1,243.1 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as, rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing demand for non-invasive drug delivery devices, increasing R&D expenditures in and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. However, the factors restraining the market growth are high cost involved in development of drug delivery devices and product recalls.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000854/

With the improvements in medical devices and certain transdermal delivery technologies, the non-invasive mode of drug delivery is now ready to compete with traditional methods of oral and injectable routes of drug delivery. The Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Systems encompasses the broad field of non-invasive drug delivery systems which includes drug delivery via topical, transdermal-active (device- aided enhanced penetration), transdermal-passive, trans-ocular membrane, trans-mucosal membrane, as well as delivery via alveolar membrane from inhaled medication. Patient compliance has been found to be much higher when administrated by non-invasive routes due to decreased pain involved in drug delivery and therefore these techniques are considered to be a preferred mode of drug delivery.

The traditional drug delivery techniques, like intramuscular, intravenous, oral and rectal drug administration are not suitable to certain patient populations. The non-invasive methods of drug delivery reduces dosing frequency and simplifies dosing schedules. Moreover, non-invasive drug delivery system can significantly reduce the cost of clinical use because of self-administration of the drugs by the patients. The manufacturing cost may also be less for non-invasive dosage forms as compared to injections in many cases. For instance, inhaled insulin appears to be a non-invasive, well-tolerated and liked modality of treatment of diabetes. In 2014, MannKind Corporation developed Afrezza (insulin human) inhalation powder which was approved by FDA. Thus, due to advantages offered by non-invasive drug delivery devices the drug delivery market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100000854/

Global drug delivery systems market, based on the route of administration was segmented into oral, transmucosal, injectable, topical, implantable, and ocular. Oral drug delivery system segment led the market for drug delivery systems market in 2018, owing to its ease of administration and increasing demand by the patient population for various therapeutic areas. Based on the distribution channels, the drug delivery systems market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies held the major share owing to the availability of larger range of medications required for the treatment of patient population for various medical conditions. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, home care settings, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the major share in 2018. This is primarily attributed to the significant number of patient visits to hospitals and the requirement of large volumes of drugs and their respective delivery devices to fulfil to the demand of the large patient population.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the drug delivery systems market are World Health Organization, International Society for Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Diabetes UK, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), Inhalation Drug Delivery Association (IDDA), American Lung Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Diabetes Society, International Diabetes Federation and others.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000854/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Global Drug delivery systems market – By

1.3.2 Global Drug delivery systems market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Drug delivery systems market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Global Drug delivery systems market – By Geography

2. GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 COVERAGE

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH

4. GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS- MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.2 PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 South & Central America – PEST Analysis

5. DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYANAMICS

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Non Invasive Drug Delivery Devices

5.1.3 Increasing R&D Expenditures in Pharmaceutical And Medical Device Companies

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 High Cost Involved In Development Of Drug Delivery Devices

5.2.2 Product Recalls

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 Increasing Patient Compliance

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Growing New Innovations In Drug Delivery Technology

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer