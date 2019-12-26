Drug-eluting Devices Market : A Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Dynamics Forecast 2018 – 2026

Drug-eluting device is a combination of medical device and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), which is either combined physically or chemically. Drug-elating devices are also known as combination devices, inserted into the vessels or luminal structures of a patient’s body. These are advanced drug systems which help in controlling the delivery of drugs or bioactive agents to the specific target site. Besides this, drug-eluting devices help in the healing process.

Report Overview : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-eluting-devices-market.html

Drug Eluting Stent (DES) is an example of major advancement in the eluting devices market, and is proved an effective treatment for obstructive coronary artery diseases. It is one of the successful discoveries in the field of interventional cardiology. These combination devices have proven advantageous over the conventional drug delivery mechanisms, i.e. through oral, injection, or infusion methods. They are considered competent in providing advanced medical care, and therefore, are highly preferred. They are also regarded as a great approach for resolving drug release issues.

Demand for drug-eluting devices has increased significantly in the recent years due to growth in aging population and increase in incidence of obesity, diabetes, infectious diseases, as well as chronic diseases, including prostate cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetic neuropathy, colorectal cancer, etc. Moreover, rise in government initiatives and CSR activities conducted by major market players are paving the way for the growth of the market. Demand for drug-eluting devices is also driven by rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries and devices, such as, nebulizers, inhalers, etc. Additionally, new product launches and technological advancements are providing momentum to the market. Other advantages associated with the use of these devices, such as, lower morbidity rate, pain relief, and faster healing are likely to propel the growth of the drug-eluting devices market during the forecast period. However, due to adverse side-effects of the use of these products on patients, they were recalled from the market, which appears to be a major restraint to the growth of the market. Other factors affecting the growth of the drug-elating devices market are probability of injuries and infections, high manufacturing expenses, and strict regulatory approval. Furthermore, availability of alternatives for drug eluting stents in the market and lack of skilled health care professionals are hindering the growth of the drug-eluting devices market.

Based on material type, the drug-eluting devices market can be classified into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Poly (DL-Lactide-co-Glycolide) polymer is used as a biocompatible material and is an ideal example of biodegradable devices. Once implanted in the body, it gets decomposed over a period of time. Silicon rubber is proven the best biocompatible material which is used in non-biodegradable devices. Their coating is inclusive of a controlled release matrix made up of the bioactive agent or one pharmaceutical substance. In terms of application, the drug-eluting devices market can be segmented into diabetes management, HIV and AIDS prevention, contraception, chronic pain management, dialysis, and cardiovascular diseases.

For More Details, Request A PDF Brochure Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51351

Based on end-user, the drug-eluting devices market can be bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and ambulatory surgery centers. Ambulatory surgical centers are preferred over the other care settings due to availability of less expensive surgery and skilled surgeons in these centers. Besides, ambulatory surgical centers do not require the patients to stay for longer period of time. In terms of product type, the drug eluting devices market can be categorized into drug-eluting stents, drug-eluting mesh, drug-eluting tunneled dialysis catheter, drug-eluting vascular graft, drug-eluting wound dressings, and protein-eluting scaffolds. The drug-eluting stents segment can be further classified into peripheral vascular stents and coronary stents. Based on region, the global drug-eluting devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America dominates the global drug-eluting devices market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. Germany accounts for a major share of the drug-eluting devices market in Europe.

Major players operating in the global drug-eluting devices market are Abbott, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BD, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, and Baxter.

Important queries related to the keyword market addressed in the report:

What is the projected value of the keyword market in 2029?

In which region is the concentration of tier 1 companies the highest?

How have the evolving regulatory policies influenced the growth of the keyword market?

How are market players expanding their footprint in the global keyword market?

Which end-use is expected to dominate the keyword market in terms of share and demand?

Why Choose TMR?

Unbiased conclusions and market insights

24×7 customer service available to address client queries

Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports

Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies

A systematic and methodical market research process

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer