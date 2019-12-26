Dust Suppression Control Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2026

A recent study by Transparency Market Research states that global dust suppression control market is projected to witness a consistent growth from 2018 to 2026. The growth of the market is the result constant initiatives by governments and several other non-government organizations to spread the awareness about the diseases caused by the dust. These initiatives educates the people about the bacteria that can be injected into the body while inhaling along with the benefits that a dust suppression control system can offer them. Due to the rising awareness in people, the demand for such system has grown exponentially over recent year, which as a result is propelling the growth of global dust suppression control market, says the report.

Growing Construction & Building Industry Propels the Market

The construction is one industry that never stops growing. Be it a small domestic projected or huge infrastructure projects that defines the development of the city. There’s a constant development in almost every corner of the globe. However, with growing construction industry comes massive dust. Since, it’s not just the soil that flies in the dust, it has cement particle, chemicals that hold the cement together, and other harmful particles that may make the victim seriously ill. This rises the concern in the players of the construction industry which propels them to incorporate dust suppression control systems. This is the major factor that is propelling the growth of global dust suppression control market from 2018 to 2026.

As per the experts at Transparency Market Research, the global dust suppression control market is projected to witness a consistent 3.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. With this rate the market is anticipated to reach to the value of US$ 1.6 bn by the end of 2026. The experts also underlines the fact that global dust suppression control market stood strong at US$ 1.17 bn during 2027.

Precautionary Measures by Mining Industry also Boosts the Growth

Mines are one tough and tight place to work. There is constant dust flying across the pit or tunnel where the excavation is undergoing. Since, there is limited ventilation, the harmful effects of dust multiplies in mines. It is because of this reason, it is a mandatory compliance that every mine owner must follow that is to have a potent dust suppression control system. Due to this mandate policy, the global dust suppression control market is growing substantially from 2018 to 2026.

Emerging Economies of Asia Pacific to Support the Region’s Domination

Asia Pacific is projected to grow substantially in global dust suppression control market. This growth is the result of high momentum of construction and mining industry in countries like India and China. Based on the aggressive adoption of these systems in the above mentioned countries, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global dust suppression control market from 2018 to 2026.