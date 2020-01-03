Duty Free Retailing Market Overview 2020, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026
The ‘Global Duty Free Retailing Market Research Report 2020’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
This report focuses on the global Duty Free Retailing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Duty Free Retailing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The research report on Duty Free Retailing provides regional market insights, rising growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, future guide, openings, innovation, and in-depth market players along with their revenues. In addition, the Duty Free Retailing industry report also offers an extensive perception of the Duty Free Retailing market and recognizes the major trends based on the number of sectors of the market. The Duty Free Retailing market report is prepared with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies and this report also carry out in-depth analysis of the several factors such as supply, demand, technological advancements across the globe to appropriately forecast the market growth prospects.
The key players covered in this study
Dufry
Lagardère Travel Retail
Lotte Duty Free
LVMH
Aer Rianta International (ARI)
China Duty Free Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
King Power International Group (Thailand)
The Shilla Duty Free
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Alcohol, Wine and Spirits
Tobacco & Cigarettes
Fashion & Luxury Goods
Confectionery & Food Stuff
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Airports
Onboard Aircraft
Seaports
Train Stations
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Duty Free Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Duty Free Retailing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Duty Free Retailing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
