Dysplasia Epiphysealis Hemimelica Treatment Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend Through 2025

Dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica (DEH), commonly known as Trevor disease, is a rare non-hereditary epiphyseal disorder, which is characterized by localized overgrowth of osteochondral affecting one or more ossification centers or epiphyses. DEH is an asymmetrical and abnormal development of fibrocartilage, including endochondral ossification to cease dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica once the growth process is completed. The disorder is three times more common in males than females, and most patients are first recognized between the ages of 3 and 15 years.

Dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica mostly arises in the lower limb with the distal tibia, distal femur, distal fibula, talus, tarsal bones, and proximal tibia in the order of the frequency. Dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica is categorized by osteocartilaginous overgrowth. The disorder primarily targets long bones of the tarsal and lower extremities of bones. The incidence of Trevor disease is 1 case per 1 million population, and the etiology of the disorder is unknown.

The global dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment and geography. Based on treatment, the global market is segmented into imaging, radiology, and surgeries. The imaging segment of the dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica treatment market is categorized into computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and position emission tomography (PET). The radiology approach normally displays an asymmetrical mass with focal ossification rising from one side of the affected epiphysis. The surgical approach includes hip replacement surgery, knee replacement surgery, and surgical excision of mass with preservation of the joint.

Geographically, the dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica treatment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, followed by Europe. The prime factors which have accentuated the growth of the market in these regions are growing awareness about malignant effects of dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica among the adult population and availability of sophisticated and technologically advanced treatment options.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as high prevalence of dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica, high population density in South East Asian countries such as China, Malaysia, and Singapore, and strong government support for improved health care infrastructures. Furthermore, emerging economies and easy market penetration in developing Asian countries are projected to drive the market growth in the near future. In Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions, increasing government investments for better health care facilities are expected to drive the market growth.

Key players operating in the global dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica treatment market are Zimmer Biomet, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., and Medacta International.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer