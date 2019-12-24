E-Drive Assembly Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Global E-Drive Assembly Market: Introduction

Manufacturing and assembly of various components of an electric drive into a vehicle is called e-drive assembly. The global e-drive assembly market witnesses presence of Tier-1 manufacturers that manufacture and assemble components of electric vehicles such as rotor and stator assembly and electric motor assembly.

Global E-Drive Assembly Market: Competition Landscape

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Comau SpA, ThyssenKrupp System Engineering GmbH, Marsilli, Schaeffler AG, Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH, and Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the global e-drive assembly market. Growth of the global electric vehicles industry and rising preference for e-drive assemblies by consumers are anticipated to drive the global e-drive assembly market and boost the competition among major market players in the next few years.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Established in 1915, ZF Friedrichshafen AG is headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of drive assembly and transmission units across the globe. The company is strongly focused on the development of electric drives and transmission units for electric mobility. Under its e-mobility segment, the company offers hybrid modules, plug-in hybrid transmissions and electric drives for electric vehicles equipped with power electronics and system integration.

Comau SpA

Founded in 1973, Comau SpA is based in Turin, Italy. It is a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The company is one of the leading players in the field of industrial automation. The company has worldwide presence. It provides industrial solutions for installation of assembly units of electric drives.

