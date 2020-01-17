Easier way to download free software as NASA’s latest Software Catalog offers New Codes

Every space mission needs advanced software and technology; it does not matter whether NASA is landing people on the moon or sending rovers on mars. With a variety of technical applications, users outside of the agency benefit from NASA’s software.

NASA has debuted its 2019-2020 catalogs, which has more codes than before. They are both available in print and online, hundreds of new software packages are featured to the public free, not inclusive of any royalty or copyright fees, in the fourth edition.

The associate Space of NASA’s Space Technology Directorate Jim Reuter said that the tools in support of NASA’s missions, but they could be used well in academic research, among other settings.

The newest edition of the catalog comprises 967 software packages among business systems. The software that is in the catalog include:

A platform of virtual reality. This is made with off-the-shelf and game software engines within the purpose of creating an environment with digital training. This provides a platform where engineers to perform procedures for current and future localization.

An application. The associate users to explore the diversity of the ecosystem on the particular research about a specific diversity it those that have, does, and the ongoing ones.

A mobile system, operations costs on future rate, accurate and measurable to enable sovereign navigation and localization.

NASA’s new technology Transfer Program has also been able to come up with a new version for downloading the software hence making it more accessible as well as much faster. The interested users can be able to initiate the software request with a simple click of a button as well as, in many cases, download the ode within a short period. Daniel Lockney, who is an executive of NASA’s Technology Transfer program that does manage the distribution of the NASA software, said that the NASA agency was the first federal agency to be able to publish a comprehensive list of all the available software and make it super for public access. He went ahead to add that on their catalog as well as a website does make it much more straightforward than ever to be able to search for, have as well as use the NASA’s developed code.

NAS is providing this software free of charge. The access restrictions do apply to some software which can be limited for use by the United States citizens or the United States government purposes only.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer