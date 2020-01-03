eClinical Solutions Market Rising Demand | Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, BioClinica, DATATRAK International, IBM Watson Health

Analysis and interpretation of market research data is used to build this eClinical Solutions Market industry report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This eClinical Solutions Market analysis and information given in it provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. In this era of globalization, many businesses insist for International market research to support decision making and eClinical Solutions Market report does the same. It includes systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations which is conducted through social and opinion research.

The eclinical solutions market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 13.9% to reach USD 18.08 billion by 2028.

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research-eClinical Solutions Market – IBM Watson Health, Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc., BioClinica, DATATRAK International, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, CRF Health, ERT, eClinical Solutions, OmniComm Systems Inc., OmniComm Systems, Inc. , Merge Healthcare Incorporated and others

eClinical Solutions Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of software solutions in clinical research Increasing operational cost and regulatory requirements associated with preclinical research studies

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

eClinical Solutions Market By Product: Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems,Clinical Trial Management Systems,Randomization and Trial Supply Management,Clinical Data Integration Platforms,Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions,Safety Solutions,Electronic Trial Master File Systems,Regulatory Information Management Solutions

eClinical Solutions Market By Delivery Mode: Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions,Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions,Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

eClinical Solutions Market By Clinical Trial Phase: Phase I Clinical Trials,Phase II Clinical Trials,Phase III Clinical Trials,Phase IV Clinical Trials

eClinical Solutions Market By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies,Contract Research Organizations,Consulting Service Companies,Medical Device Manufacturers,Hospitals,Academic Research Institutes

Table of Content- eClinical Solutions Market

Chapter 1. Global eClinical Solutions Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global eClinical Solutions Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Product

Chapter 6. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase

Chapter 8. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By End User

Chapter 9. Global eClinical Solutions Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

