Edible Films and Coatings Market 2019 is Growing Dynamically with Leading Vendors:Cargill, Incorporated.,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The Edible Films and Coatings market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Edible films and coatings are primary packagings made from edible components. Such components may also include ingredients like protein and lipids. Edible films help in protecting the food from the outside atmosphere and moisture and are mostly used in packaging. On the other hand, edible coatings are more often used for decorative purposes in making cakes and pastries. These films and coatings prevent loss of moisture, provide a shiny surface for aesthetic purposes, protect against microbes and also help improve the shelf life of the food product. Unlike plastic coatings, these materials also contribute to environmental protection by reducing pollution.



Leading companies profiled in the report include Cargill, Incorporated.,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Ingredion Incorporated,Kerry Group plc,Koninklijke DSM N.V.,Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc.,Nagase America Corporation,Pace International, LLC,Tate & Lyle PLC,Watson Inc.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Edible Films and Coatings industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of superfoods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and Edible Films and Coatings are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Ingredient Type:

Protein

Polysaccharides

Lipids

On the Basis of the Application:

Dairy products

Nutritional products

Bakery & confectionery

Fruits & vegetables

Meat

Poultry

Fish

The Edible Films and Coatings market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

