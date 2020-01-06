Egg Powder Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Egg Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global egg powder market reached a volume of around 197,552 Tons in 2018. Powdered eggs are fully dehydrated eggs processed by the spray drying method. The major advantages of egg powder over fresh eggs are the extended shelf-life and reduced weight per volume of whole eggs. Moreover, egg powder can be easily transported from one location to another, without the requirement of refrigeration and risking any breakage. In addition to this, egg powder is highly convenient to use owing to its dry powdered form which leads to negligible product wastage and generates no residue after usage. Due to these advantages, along with its easy storage and exceptional binding properties, egg powder is gradually replacing fresh eggs in the food industry across the globe.

Market Trends:

In recent years, a change in the consumption patterns of consumers has been witnessed owing to the rising health consciousness among them. They are now preferring protein-rich food products over carbohydrate-rich foods which has augmented the sales of egg powder. Additionally, as the demand for egg yolk powder is increasing at a faster pace in comparison with whole egg powder, manufacturers are offering value-added variants of egg yolk powder. For instance, they have introduced high gel and high whip egg yolk powders which possess excellent binding properties, and thus, can be easily mixed with other food ingredients. Further, poultry production is insufficient for the population in some countries of the Middle East and Africa. As a result, they are largely dependent on imported egg powder to meet the local demand. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 251,076 Tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2024.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Egg Powder Market: Breakup by Type

1. Whole Egg Powder

2. Yolk Egg Powder

3. White Egg Powder

On the basis of types, the market has been segregated into whole, yolk and white egg powder. At present, whole egg powder represents the most popular product type owing to its wide applications in the food industry.

Egg Powder Market: Breakup by End-Use

1. Bakery

2. Sauces, Dressings and Mixes

3. Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)

Based on end-uses, the egg powder market has been divided into bakery; sauces, dressings and mixes; and others (desserts, dietary supplements, pharma, etc.). Currently, bakery accounts for the majority of the market share.

Egg Powder Market: Performance by Region

1. Asia-Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Others. Amongst these, Europe is the leading market for egg powder, holding the largest share.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Sanovo Group, Weko Group, Eurovo S.R.L, Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc., Rose Acre Farms, Inc., and KEWPIE Egg Corporation.

