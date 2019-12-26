Electric Nasal Spray Market – Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

Effective delivery of drugs is one of the issue for which many researches are conducted all over the world. Various developments are introduced continuously for this purpose. Nasal spray is now getting popular in the world as a more effective method of drug delivery. Many Pharmaceutical firms are introducing the same drugs in nasal spray packaging instead of syrup or tablets or any other form. The nasal sprays can be equipped with electronic circuits that can provide additional features in it. Due to lack of awareness or in the heat of the moment of excessive pain, patients often take extra doses of the medicine.

E-lockout is a feature introduced in electric nasal spray that limits the doses of the medicine and protect the patient from adverse effect of the medicine. This feature is introduced in the market in consideration of cancer patients who suffer from breakthrough pain and doses themselves with nasal spray pain relief. The electric nasal spray market seems to have good potential in future.

Electric Nasal Spray Market Dynamics

Technological advancement and demand of improvement in medical science has resulted in various features in nasal sprays. An electronic system is introduced in the electric nasal spray market which identifies the type of drug and also checks its expiry date. The drug is not passed through spray if the drug do not follow certain parameters. Also, this defines the parameters for drug delivery. E-lockout feature prevents the over dosing of the drug which is boon to cancer patients specially. Some nasal spray provide electronic atomizer which creates small tornados of very finely atomized drug. This ensures the effective dosing of drug to the patient which in turn has led to the growing demand of global electric nasal spray market.

The electric nasal spray are being equipped with a small LCD screen which displays doses, sound reminders and more. Although, the additional electronic features are desirable in a nasal spray, battery capacity plays an important role in success of electric nasal spray market. The number of electronic features increases battery usage and thus reduces battery life. Furthermore, the high cost, charging requirement of the electric nasal spray will reduce the proximity of the device from the pharmaceutical companies to bring the application electric nasal spray for high degree of commercialization restraining the growth of global electric nasal spray market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

