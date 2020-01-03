Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players PCCell GmbH; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; GENERAL ELECTRIC; C-Tech Innovation; AGC Engineering Co.,Ltd.; ASTOM Corporation

Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market By Product (Cation-Exchange Membranes, Anion-Exchange Membranes), Type (Continuous Electrodialysis, Batch Electrodialysis), Application (Seawater Desalination, Food & Beverages, Laboratory, Pharmaceutical, Recycling Equipment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market

Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market is expected to rise grow with a CAGR of 4.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is expected to result in growth of the market value from its initial estimated USD 292.31 million to a projected value of USD 408.42 million. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in efficiency and effectiveness in achieving desalination with this process.

Market Definition: Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market

Electrodialysis equipments are the devices that are used to complete the electrodialysis processes. This process involves the separation of certain substances, compounds and components from a solution. It is majorly utilized in desalination of water as well as in recycling processes.

Market Drivers:

Growth in concerns for water pollution and requirement for desalination of water due to the decline in presence of freshwater sources; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Requirement of less processing and any additional steps before the end solution is ready for consumption with the usage of electrodialysis is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of certain conditions to be fulfilled before electrodialysis systems can be applied on certain applications is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of fulfilment in separation of certain components from the solution with this process is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market

By Product Cation-Exchange Membranes Anion-Exchange Membranes

By Type Continuous Electrodialysis Batch Electrodialysis

By Application Seawater Desalination Food & Beverages Laboratory Pharmaceutical Recycling Equipment Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC announced that they had agreed to acquire Pure Water Solutions. This acquisition will further integrate Evoqua’s expertise in providing products, solutions and services for water treatments.

In November 2017, AGC Inc. announced the launch of a new brand “FORBLUE”, with the brand focused on providing AGC Inc.’s eco-friendly technology for the separation of chemical substances. This brand launch will help in providing consumers with a focused platform for providing solutions in chemicals separations.

Competitive Analysis:

Global electrodialysis equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electrodialysis equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in electrodialysis equipment market are PCCell GmbH; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; GENERAL ELECTRIC; C-Tech Innovation; AGC Engineering Co.,Ltd.; ASTOM Corporation; MEGA International; Eurodia Industrie; SnowPure, LLC; Saltworks Technologies Inc.; Electrosynthesis Company, Inc.; AGC Inc.; Doromil (Beijing) Separation Technology Co., Ltd.; WGM Sistemas

