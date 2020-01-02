Electromyography Systems Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027

Global Electromyography Systems Market: introduction

Electromyography (EMG) is a diagnostic procedure. It is used for evaluation of health condition of muscles and nerve cells which are responsible for controlling the muscles.

These nerve cells are called motor neurons. Motor neurons are used for transmission of electrical signals that are responsible for causing muscles to contract and relax. An EMG translates these signals into numbers or graphs, aiding doctors to diagnose. A doctor generally orders an EMG when an individual is showing signs of a muscle or nerve disorder. These signs may include numbness, tingling, or unexplained weakness in the limbs. EMG results can help the doctor diagnose nerve disorders, muscle disorders, and disorders that affect the connection between nerves and muscles.

Electromyography, or EMG, is study of an activity signal from the muscle itself, or from the top of a superficial muscle through electrodes attached on top of the skin. The information received can be used for showing relationships in research, or clinically for helping patients with biofeedback. Advanced EMG devices are witnessing surge in adoption for sports and fitness applications to study the biofeedback of nerve and muscle functioning. The small size of these devices and ease of use in flexible sports outfits is driving the demand for advanced EMG devices.

Global Electromyography Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Technological advancements such as advances in surface EMG detection and processing techniques, smart electrodes, on-board computing, auto-calibration, and high-bandwidth information decoding are propelling the adoption of EMG devices in various applications of medical studies and sports & fitness. Also, the key players are expanding their footprint in the emerging markets such as Asia pacific, to gain shares in the global electromyography systems market.

For instance, in 2014, Natus Medical Incorporated announced the launch of the Vista Ultrasound System. The Vista Ultrasound System is the first product in the market to enable the use of Ultrasound with an EMG workstation. The Vista Ultrasound System added ultrasound capability to Natus’ market-leading EDX and UltraPro S100 EMG workstations. In October 2014, Ambu, a leading global supplier of medical devices, has signed a distribution agreement with Intronix Technologies. Intronix Technologies’ innovative Myoguide, an EMG guided injection system is available through Ambu’s worldwide network of distributors, which already services Ambu’s customers locally.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus Medical Incorporated (Natus) offers medical equipment, supplies, software, and services for the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of disorders and impairments affecting newborns. Natus is organized into three strategic business units: Neuro, Newborn Care, and Otometrics. The company offers diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical products and services for neurocritical care, neurodiagnostics, and neurosurgical markets. Neurodiagnostic and monitoring solutions include LTM, EEG, ICU, PSG, EMG, IOM, EP, TCD, and obstetric and vascular handheld Dopplers.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Nihon Kohden Corporation produces, develops, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment including electroencephalographs, evoked potential, electrocardiographs, and electromyogram measuring systems. Additionally, it provides polygraphs for cath labs, diagnostic information systems, and related consumables such as recording paper, catheters, and electrodes and maintenance services. Moreover, the company offers patient monitors systems that include bedside monitors, central monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment. In addition, it offers clinical information systems and related consumables and services.

Other key players operating in the in the global electromyography systems market include A-M Systems, LLC., ADInstruments Inc., Ambu A/S, Biometrics Ltd, Cometa srl, Delsys Incorporated, MEGA Electronics, Inc., Neurosoft, and SPES MEDICA SRL. These players have adopted strategies such as agreements, partnerships, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global electromyography systems market.

